ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

What local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving

SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes last-minute grocery runs. Many stores are closed for the holiday, but some local shops will be open. Here are some of the local grocery stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Monterey County. La Princesa Market , 7 a.m.-7 p.m....
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Repairs needed at Moss Landing segment of Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County said that the sheet pile holding back a section of Highway 1 needs repairs in Moss Landing. The project is now on hold indefinitely until repairs can be made. According to the county, the sheet pile has deteriorated and is falling into the Elkhorn Slough. "This failed area is The post Repairs needed at Moss Landing segment of Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail appeared first on KION546.
MOSS LANDING, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 23, 2022

KING CITY — Building Business Back program will host a luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in King City to provide information about the various resources available to business owners and entrepreneurs recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. Residents can attend the event, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Cork & Plough, 200 Broadway St., to learn more about this program. RSVP by Nov. 28 at montereycountybusiness.com/workshops/.
KING CITY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Monterey County events pay tribute to veterans

SALINAS VALLEY — An estimated 25,000-plus patriotic spectators lined Main Street in Salinas for the 12th Annual Monterey County Veterans Day Parade that featured more than 100 participants, including color guards, marching bands, military vehicles and classic cars. According to Parade Chairman Tony Virrueta, the Nov. 11 event was...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

PV Water calls for bids to construct College Lake project

WATSONVILLE—The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency Board of Directors authorized staff to advertise for bids to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project. PVWMA officials say the project will provide much-needed water to the critically overdrafted basin of the Pajaro Valley by supplying 1,800 to 2,300 acre-feet per...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An unassuming Santa Cruz woman is one step closer to becoming a saint after her cause advanced last week at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Cora Evans was born in Utah in 1904 to an infamous family of polygamists. When she was 20,...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Land Trust conserves 178-acre farmland

WATSONVILLE—The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County recently announced that it secured a conservation easement for the 178-acre Tynan Ranch, located one-half mile from the current urban growth line of the City of Watsonville off of Lakeview Road. Tynan Ranch has been in production for over a century and...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast

Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Sheriff-elect Tina Nieto's leadership team will include local faces.

After an overwhelming victory on Election Day, Sheriff-elect Tina Nieto was ready to get started on her transition plans from Marina police chief to Monterey County sheriff immediately. She'd already heard from outgoing Sheriff Steve Bernal on election night to congratulate her, and say he'd work together on the process.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
constructiondive.com

3 project wins give Granite reason for thanks

Granite Construction has three more reasons to be thankful this week. The Watsonville, California-based contractor is closing in on the end of November with three recent contract wins. Award:. I-10 Rehab. Value. : $170 million. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Clients: ADOT, FHA, Pima County, Arizona. The $170 million I-10 reconstruction project...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Bay State Parks said they received word of a dead whale at Monterey State Beach on Saturday. Marine Biologist with Monterey Bay Whale Watch, Colleen Talty, believes the whale was hit by a large ship based on the whale's body. “My theory based on the curve in the body is most The post Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Firefighters and CAL FIRE responded to a call of multiple vehicles on fire at a tow yard Thanksgiving morning. The fire was at the intersection of Obata and Southside Drive in southside Gilroy, said firefighters. The fire was put out, but firefighters will remain to ensure there are no remaining hot The post Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 16, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:34 a.m. Possession of drugs on El Camino Real. 10:18 a.m. Attempted murder and domestic violence on Cardona Cr. 4:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elm Av. Nov. 2. 9:03 a.m. Civil matter (neighbor dispute) on 12th St. 9:48 a.m. Mental Health...
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy