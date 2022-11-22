Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Former Steelers Hines Ward and James Harrison among Hall of Fame semifinalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 28 modern-era semifinalists for the class of 2023, and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward and linebacker James Harrison are among them. This is the seventh straight year that Ward has been a semifinalist. Ward spent all 14 of his NFL...
Yardbarker
Packers' David Bakhtiari lobbies for Hall of Famer to get Colorado HC position
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is one of the best success stories in football. Even before he returned to dominance at left tackle after several setbacks to his torn ACL, he still had defied the odds in his pro career. Bakhtiari was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since them, he has become a Hall of Fame caliber lineman. Even after spending his entire pro career (thus far) in Green Bay, he still remains close to the program that developed him: the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado is currently looking to fill its head coaching vacancy, and Bakhtiari has an ideal candidate in mind.
Dolphins great Zach Thomas named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for fifth time
Dolphins great Zach Thomas was named one of 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Tuesday. It’s the fifth consecutive year the 13-year linebacker has been named a semifinalist.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HOF
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin was named as one of 28 modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class.
Devin Hester Named a Semi-Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Hester named a semi-finalist for Pro Football HOF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bears kick returner, Devin Hester, as a semi-finalist to be inducted into the 2023 class. This is Hester's second time holding semi-finalist status for the Hall of Fame. Hester...
NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?
There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
Cincinnati Bengals Legend Willie Anderson Named Hall of Fame Semi-Finalist
Anderson was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor earlier this season
WJCL
Jaguars claim former Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams according to reports. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for 283 yards on 70 carries through 10 games. Henderson was a third-round...
Centre Daily
Sean McVay: ‘Challenging’ to Remain Positive Amidst Rams’ Slide
The football world is well aware of the physical toll that this dreary title defense has taken on the Los Angeles Rams, a loss of manpower headlined by the departures of Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford in back-to-back weeks. As an even more terrifying obstacle lingers on the road ahead...
Centre Daily
Fantasy football Week 12: Start and sit
Here's a look back at Week 11's action, and fantasy advice for the week ahead:. Titans 27, Packers 17: Treylon Burks has barely played over half of Tennessee’s snaps, but has still received 14 targets in two games since returning from injured reserve following his foot injury. With Ryan Tannehill playing well — he’s the overall QB8 since returning from his own injury Week 10 — and defenses forced to account for Derrick Henry, the rookie playmaker could make a big difference down the stretch.
Centre Daily
Ron Cook: Diontae Johnson is paid like a top WR, but he hasn’t played like one
Mike Tomlin answered 23 questions at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday. Three of the first seven were about Diontae Johnson. Surprisingly, Tomlin wasn't asked if he has put out a missing-person bulletin on Johnson, who hasn't been seen much on a football field this season. Johnson hardly was seen...
Centre Daily
Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield
The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos. "It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have...
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett’s Next Step Determines Steelers Next Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a very difficult task this season. It hasn't been easy to get over the hump of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but there could be success on the horizon. It just comes down to Kenny Pickett. As the Steelers head to Lucas Oil Stadium to...
Centre Daily
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller is very much the centerpiece of what the Buffalo Bills do, in everything from his community activity to his locker-room leadership to his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr ... And of course, in terms of his excellence on the field. But for this moment, in the Thanksgiving game...
Centre Daily
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Comments / 0