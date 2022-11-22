ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Packers' David Bakhtiari lobbies for Hall of Famer to get Colorado HC position

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is one of the best success stories in football. Even before he returned to dominance at left tackle after several setbacks to his torn ACL, he still had defied the odds in his pro career. Bakhtiari was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since them, he has become a Hall of Fame caliber lineman. Even after spending his entire pro career (thus far) in Green Bay, he still remains close to the program that developed him: the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado is currently looking to fill its head coaching vacancy, and Bakhtiari has an ideal candidate in mind.
GREEN BAY, WI
JaguarReport

NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?

There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJCL

Jaguars claim former Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams according to reports. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for 283 yards on 70 carries through 10 games. Henderson was a third-round...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Sean McVay: ‘Challenging’ to Remain Positive Amidst Rams’ Slide

The football world is well aware of the physical toll that this dreary title defense has taken on the Los Angeles Rams, a loss of manpower headlined by the departures of Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford in back-to-back weeks. As an even more terrifying obstacle lingers on the road ahead...
Centre Daily

Fantasy football Week 12: Start and sit

Here's a look back at Week 11's action, and fantasy advice for the week ahead:. Titans 27, Packers 17: Treylon Burks has barely played over half of Tennessee’s snaps, but has still received 14 targets in two games since returning from injured reserve following his foot injury. With Ryan Tannehill playing well — he’s the overall QB8 since returning from his own injury Week 10 — and defenses forced to account for Derrick Henry, the rookie playmaker could make a big difference down the stretch.
Centre Daily

Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield

The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos. "It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Kenny Pickett’s Next Step Determines Steelers Next Win

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a very difficult task this season. It hasn't been easy to get over the hump of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but there could be success on the horizon. It just comes down to Kenny Pickett. As the Steelers head to Lucas Oil Stadium to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Predictions: Bills-Lions

Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
DETROIT, MI

