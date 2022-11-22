ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop 20% off Spanx with deals on shapewear, leggings and more for Black Friday

By Chris Panella, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Shop 20% everything at Spanx this Black Friday. Spanx / Reviewed

Black Friday is starting early, and we're keeping track of some the best deals all throughout this week. If you're looking to upgrade with shapewear, sports bras, jeans and more, then Spanx is the perfect place to shop . From now until Tuesday, November 29, shop 20% off everything at Spanx.

Spanx is famous for their shapewear, which includes shorts, bodysuits and slips. Those items alone could be a great gift this holiday season. Beyond that, though, you'll find Spanx has much more to offer: activewear like sports bras and leggings, jeans, maternity wear and underwear.

All of these items and more are 20% off for Black Friday, starting today and running through Tuesday, November 29. The deal includes the brand's famous Faux Leather Leggings , which customers love for their fit and versatility with any look. It also includes the AirEssentials collection of pants, half-zip sweaters, cardigans and jumpsuits. These items are so good, even Oprah loves them.

