Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
Lansing man arrested following pursuit across Clinton, Ionia counties
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday following a pursuit in Clinton and Ionia counties. According to authorities, the chase started in Lansing, went westbound on Grand River Avenue in Watertown Township and continued in Ionia County, where it ended in Portland. After the...
2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash
PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to Burneway Drive on reports of shots fired. Police said they found someone who had been shot in the stomach, who was transported to the hospital.
City of Jackson Leaf Pickup Continuing
This fall season has been unique with nearly all of the leaves falling before the first round of leaf collection in the City of Jackson. The large leaf volume has caused crews to fall behind schedule. The City is advising residents to seek updates from the City website, CodeRED, leaf collection phone line (517-768-6088) and Facebook page to find out when leaf collection is coming to their neighborhood. The schedule for the first round of collection is no longer accurate.
Man dies in Meridian Township car crash
A 75-year-old East Lansing man is dead after being hit by a car
2 hospitalized after wheelchair battery catches fire
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WDIV) - Firefighters in Michigan rescued two older adults from an apartment fire caused by an electronic wheelchair battery that went up in flames. Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the Monday incident at University Living, an assisted living community in Ann Arbor near the University of Michigan, could have easily been much worse. Two older adults suffering from smoke inhalation were rescued from the apartment and taken to the hospital.
Now Desk: Thanksgiving forecast, MSU hockey latest, and making families official
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to take a look at what kind of weather we can expect for the holiday. Seth Wells joins the desk to take a look at some of the top headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
Jackson community rallies to save bookstore
The support the Oakleys have received is overwhelming, the couple said.
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
A Jackson volunteer group are brightening Jackson parks for the holidays
You can enjoy the lights at Austin Blair, Kiwanis, Elnora Moorman, Betsy Butterfield and Ganson Street Parks.
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon to retire
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon is retiring after six years effective Dec. 31. Siemon was first appointed to the office in 1983 as an assistant prosecuting attorney and was then elected to lead the office in 2016. “Now at the age of 66 years,...
City of Charlotte to experience a road closure due to sewer repairs
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - City of Charlotte to experience a road closure due to sewer repairs. The City of Charlotte will be closing Foote Street to Forest on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Due to sanitary sewer repairs, there will be no thru traffic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more...
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
Lansing police to crack down on unsafe driving through Thanksgiving Weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing will enact a “Maximum Enforcement Period” in an effort to keep streets safe during the Thanksgiving Weekend. Starting Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers will be on patrol seeking out unsafe driving practices - including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted and careless driving, and signs of driving while impaired.
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
Westphalia mother-son team release book together
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
Deputies need info on thief, allegedly stole $16K in electronics
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a subject who stole more than $16,000 worth of electronic equipment
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Augusta Township (Augusta Township, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported in Augusta Township. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Willow Road in Washtenaw County at around 3:23 p.m.
