This fall season has been unique with nearly all of the leaves falling before the first round of leaf collection in the City of Jackson. The large leaf volume has caused crews to fall behind schedule. The City is advising residents to seek updates from the City website, CodeRED, leaf collection phone line (517-768-6088) and Facebook page to find out when leaf collection is coming to their neighborhood. The schedule for the first round of collection is no longer accurate.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO