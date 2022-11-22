Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
WHEC TV-10
Bills linebacker Matt Milano named AFC defensive player of the week
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congratulations are in order. The Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Matt Milano has been named AFC defensive player of the week. The honor comes after his big part in the Bills’ victory against the Cleveland Browns last weekend. This is the second time Milano has won “player of the week” honors.
Centre Daily
Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving
FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
Centre Daily
Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation
The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t...
Click2Houston.com
Texans sign ex-Patriots DB D’Angelo Ross to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans signed former New England Patriots defensive back D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins and the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL. He played collegiately at New Mexico. Ross has run the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds....
Centre Daily
Packers Need More Toure, Less Watkins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After trading Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers needed Sammy Watkins to be a consistent contributor. “Obviously, Sammy’s had a pretty good history in this league. He’s got some juice still left in him, I think,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the draft in April.
Bills answer Lions with Josh Allen touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie
Escaping from pressure, Allen hit McKenzie for the wide receiver's first touchdown since Week 4.
Centre Daily
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving as Cowboys beat Giants 28-20
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game. He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead. Lamb put the Cowboys...
Centre Daily
Josh Allen: Smaller Playbook, Bigger Win? Bills at Lions Thanksgiving Preview
On a short week, the Buffalo Bills hope to gobble up the streaking Detroit Lions in the first game of a Thanksgiving triple-header. The Lions are winners of three straight games, most recently a 31-18 victory against the New York Giants in which running back Jamaal Williams totaled three touchdowns.
brownsnation.com
Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
Centre Daily
Texans Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. Remains Questionable vs. Dolphins
HOUSTON — Rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. missed the Houston Texans' Week 11 match against the Washington Commanders. And it appears Stingley's status for Sunday's contest against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins is up in the air. Stingley has been dealing with a hamstring injury for a week, which...
Centre Daily
Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
Centre Daily
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
Centre Daily
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Centre Daily
Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?
The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
Centre Daily
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 12
The fantasy football regular season is reaching its end. With only three weeks remaining some are eyeing a playoff push, while others look to bolster their roster for a title run. Despite where your roster may fall on the spectrum, here are a few waiver wire pickups that can help you in Week 12 and beyond.
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving: Live Game Updates
The Buffalo Bills travel to Ford Field for the second straight week as they get to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and they will apparently do it with a boost via the debut of veteran standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Comments / 0