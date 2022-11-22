ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Stepping out? You can now stay the night in the Haines Shoe House, a shoe-shaped Pa. landmark

By Angel Albring, York Daily Record
 2 days ago
The historic Haines Shoe House is under new ownership and is now ready to be booked as a short term vacation rental. Open.Tours/The Haines Shoe House

YORK, Pa. – The Haines Shoe House is now ready to be booked as a short-term vacation rental.

Over the years, the unusual house at central Pennsylvania in Hellam Township, Penn., has been a honeymoon suite, a vacation spot for elderly couples, an ice cream shop and a tourist attraction. It was built in 1948 to promote Mahlon Haines' chain of shoe stores.

The iconic house visible from Route 30 east of York was sold to new owners in July. The news of its reopening was shared on the Shoe House's Facebook page .

Former owner Jeff Schmuck said the Shoe House would be turned into a rental, while maintaining important artifacts, in a Facebook announcement.

The Haines Shoe House was in need of preservation in 1986. York Daily Record staff

The wood-frame structure, covered in stucco reinforced with wire mesh, is 25 feet high, 17 feet wide and 48 feet long.

A familiar scene along the Lincoln Highway: Children enjoying ice cream outside Hellam Township's Haines Shoe House in this 2008 scene. The Shoe House would figure in New Year's festivities that year when a large shoe dropped at midnight in nearby Hallam borough. YDR file

After renovations, it is approximately 1,500 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a living room, kitchen/dinette combination and a recreation room. There are four beds across the three rooms that sleep six.

The rooms have been named "Shoelace Space," "Instep Suite" and "Ankle Abode." All rooms are filled with shoe memorabilia.

The historic Haines Shoe House has three bedrooms with shoe-related names. Open.Tours/The Haines Shoe House
All rooms in the historic Haines Shoe House are filled with shoe memorabilia. Open.Tours/The Haines Shoe House
Rooms in the historic Haines Shoe House have been named "Shoelace Space," "Instep Suite" and "Ankle Abode." Open.Tours/The Haines Shoe House
The historic Haines Shoe House has an outdoor fire pit, hot tub and picnic area. Open.Tours/The Haines Shoe House

The vacation rental offers an outdoor fire pit, hot tub and a picnic area. There's also a shoe-shaped doghouse, but four-legged friends are not allowed as guests.

Reservations can be booked via Vrbo through the end of the year. Room prices start at $269 a night.

The historic Haines Shoe House is under new ownership and is now ready to be booked as a short term vacation rental. Open.Tours/The Haines Shoe House

