KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — At the recent KEDCO Annual Meeting, a surprise announcement was shared about a new opportunity to support public art in Kosciusko County. The Kosciusko “All Things Art” fund was recently established as a means to raise and hold funds from contributors for public art projects in the community. Dollars from the fund will be granted to local units of government such as the city and towns, to use for public art projects within Kosciusko County.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO