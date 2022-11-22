Read full article on original website
Art In Action: Lakeland Art Association Fall Members Show
The Lakeland Art Association, located on Winona Avenue in Warsaw, just finished its Fall Members Show. There were many beautiful pieces submitted. A total of 36 pieces of artwork were accepted into the show. The work was judged by award-winning watercolor artist John Kelty from Fort Wayne. The work from...
Choral Program And ‘Messiah’ Singalong Dec. 11 In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — A festive “Christmas in the Village” holiday choral concert will be held with performances at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake. Directed by Dr. Ardis Faber, the program will feature numbers by...
Local Painter Has Artistic Family
NORTH WEBSTER — “I’ve been drawing since I was a little kid,” stated Judy Wagner, North Webster. “It runs in the family, I guess. “Both of my parents were artistic. Mom painted and Dad could really draw. Both of my grandparents were artistic as well. Grandma Ridings painted in oils and Grandma Jackson started painting in her 90s.”
‘Old Fashioned Christmas’ Returns To Syracuse This Saturday
SYRACUSE — If you’re planning to stay in the area this coming holiday weekend, make plans to come to Oakwood Resort in Syracuse from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. That’s where Chautauqua Wawasee will be holding its third annual Old Fashioned Christmas celebration. This free, family-friendly event...
Joy Renier — UPDATED
Joy A. Renier, 91, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement, Winona Lake. She was born March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008. Joy lived most of her...
Susie McEntire Christmas Concert Set For Dec. 17
WARSAW — Singer Susie McEntire is set once again to entertain the Warsaw community and help bring the Christmas spirit to town. Her free concert is set for 7 p.m. at Lakeview Middle School, 848 E. Smith St., Warsaw, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked again to bring new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.
Holiday Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 3
WARSAW — The staff of Titus Funeral Home is preparing for their seventh annual Holiday Remembrance Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Titus Funeral Home in Warsaw or at 2 p.m. at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. Held by the funeral home on the first Saturday...
David Melton — UPDATED
David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. He was born July 20, 1965. He is survived by six children, Zach Frantz, New York, Dana Heath, Virginia, Ashley Shepherd, Warsaw, Nikole (Ryan) McCarthy, South Bend, Britny Melton, Mishawaka and Kyleigh Melton, Mishawaka; brother, Nick (Amy) Melton, Warsaw; father, David Melton Sr., Warsaw; and 15 grandchildren.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Presented To Dr. William Katip
WARSAW – The Salvation Army Advisory Board has presented the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Award to Dr. William “Bill” Katip, sixth President of Grace College and Seminary. Katip was named the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero for his exemplary leadership and modeling service to others in...
About 630 Meals Given Out Through Community Thanksgiving Dinner
WARSAW — About 630 free Thanksgiving meals were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 24, thanks to the Warsaw Elks Lodge No. 802. The organization put on the annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, with the help of American Legion Post 49 of Warsaw. Anyone, regardless of need, was welcome to get a meal, which included a roll, ham, turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, carrots, mashed potatoes and pie.
Salvation Army Holds Its Annual Bell Ringing Drawing
WARSAW — The Salvation Army recently held its annual Bell Ringing Drawing at the Kosciusko County Foundation. The Kosciusko County Shrine, Warsaw Breakfast Optimist, Warsaw Rotary Club, Lake City Lions Club and the Warsaw Kiwanis Club participated in the drawing. These clubs have rung bells on the Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas for many years.
Roberta Fay Graves — UPDATED
Roberta Fay Graves, 92, Columbia City, died at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born May 3, 1930. Survivors include her son William Calhoon, Columbia City; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brother Jack Jerraid, Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by...
Kosciusko All Things Art Fund: Using Public Art To Create A Welcoming Landscape For All
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — At the recent KEDCO Annual Meeting, a surprise announcement was shared about a new opportunity to support public art in Kosciusko County. The Kosciusko “All Things Art” fund was recently established as a means to raise and hold funds from contributors for public art projects in the community. Dollars from the fund will be granted to local units of government such as the city and towns, to use for public art projects within Kosciusko County.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, West Crystal Lake Road, east of North Brown Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Cathy L. Northcutt, 71, South CR 650W, Warsaw. Northcutt was traveling east on Crystal Lake Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
Ruth Hazel — PENDING
Ruth Hazel, 80, Warsaw, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Jeffrey Allen Miller — UPDATED
Jeffrey A. Miller, 46, Syracuse, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, after his courageous battle with cancer. Known to most as “Jeff”, he was born June 23, 1976, in Goshen, the son of James and Sandra Miller (Culbertson). He was a graduate of Warsaw Community High School. Professionally, he worked at Chore Time Brock for many years.
Kent McCullough
Kent McCullough, 44, South Whitley, died Nov. 20, 2022, in the Supportive Care Unit at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Kent was born Nov. 22, 1977. On May 28, 2011, Kent married Holly Snyder; she survives in South Whitley. He is also survived by his father, Earl McCullough, Logansport; mother,...
Judith Anne Worrel
Judith Anne Worrel, 85, Wabash, died at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Sept. 11, 1937. She married Lennie Worrel Jr. on Aug. 4, 1979; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by son, William A. (Diana) Bever, Wabash; five grandchildren;...
Kelly S. Mahler
Kelly Mahler, 52, South Bend, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in South Bend. She was born Oct. 31, 1970. She married Melvin Mahler; he survives. She is also survived by her daughters Sarah and Liesa Mahler, both of South Bend; stepdaughter Kaley Carter; two granddaughters; and sisters Toni Davis, Oklahoma and Beth Ann Mills, Goshen.
