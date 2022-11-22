Read full article on original website
Digital Payments Are Transforming the Face of Grocery
As connected technologies increasingly make their way into the grocery industry, digital payments both in stores and online are changing the way consumers engage with merchants. Overall, in-store shopping remains far and away how most consumers are purchasing their groceries, but its share of total grocery purchases is slipping, according...
CFOs Ditch Paper to Prioritize Digital Payments
Through the past few years, companies have proven a level of resilience that scarcely seemed imaginable when the pandemic shook the globe. Businesses had to examine internal processes urgently to ensure continuity as we all sheltered in place. Robert Johnson, senior vice president of payments at Corcentric, told PYMNTS that...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
pymnts.com
Calls For Regulation Intensify as UK Crypto Scams Jump 45%
From trading at less than a dollar in its first few years of existence to over $60,000 in late 2021, the story of bitcoin’s meteoric rise has often been used by scam artists as bait for inexperienced investors looking to make huge gains in the crypto space. The promise...
pymnts.com
FCA Calls for Credit Rating Reform
The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is calling for a reformation of the way credit rating agencies (CRA) in the country operate and are governed. In a November report, the watchdog noted that the sector is “highly concentrated” and that “almost all credit information is supplied by 3 CRAs,” citing Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. It argued that switching between different CRAs is unnecessarily difficult and that there is a need for better data-sharing arrangements between agencies.
The cooldown in home prices was a 'once-in-40-years' move, worse than the 2008 crisis that foiled algorithms, said the CEO of America's largest home-flipper
Home-flipping company Opendoor tried to make predictions based on prior data, but the speed of the recent shift in the market was greater than even the 2008 financial crisis.
Hackers are coming for our Thanksgiving turkeys and John Deere tractors. It’s time to reevaluate America’s food security
The food sector is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks because it relies on one of the most complex and fragile supply chains. The supply chain that produces our fresh-tasting Thanksgiving dinners is one of the most fragile and fragmented of any industry–and one of the hardest to secure. Earlier this...
pymnts.com
Staffing and Wage Access Get Digital Do-Over as Healthcare Delivery Changes
As healthcare delivery models expand, questions around facility needs, staff demands over shifts, wage access and more are advancing rapidly, and digital platforms are leaning into harmonizing this highly complex set of patient, professional and institutional requirements. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for J.P. Morgan Chase “Tech Voices” Series, Clipboard...
Document Data Extraction Gains Automated Smarts for a Range of Use Cases
Digital transformation at the local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) might sound a bit like colonizing Mars. Still, a range of innovations in document automation is changing that mentality and breathing fresh life into informational upgrades ranging from government agencies to commercial enterprises. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our...
PV Tech
Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece
Prescinto, a renewable energy asset performance management (APM) platform, has entered into a partnership with Greek solar developer SunSolarWind IKE to apply its APM software to 70MW of solar PV projects. The technology will monitor, analyse and optimise the performance of SunSolarWind’s projects in Greece. Prescinto said that it offers...
pymnts.com
BNY Mellon and Conduent Debut Digital Payments Hub
Business process solutions company Conduent has launched its new digital integrated payments hub, offering businesses and public sector agencies a centralized platform consolidating different payment processes and systems. With this new platform, users can access options to send, request or receive payments in ways that are secure, faster and cost...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
pymnts.com
Partnerships Take the Guesswork out of Merchants’ Crypto Acceptance
With FTX dominating digital currency headlines and bitcoin and stablecoin prices gyrating, Daniel Escobar, chief technology officer of crypto tax service provider ZenLedger, said it’s important to look beyond the present turmoil in the digital asset space and accept what he called cryptocurrencies’ long-term destiny within mainstream commerce.
pymnts.com
JPMorgan Chase Says Long-Term Trends Point to Growth in LatAm
With a growing amount of investment and commerce appearing to be headed to Latin America over the long term, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reportedly expects to continue growing its financial services offerings in the region. Latin America is benefiting from the nearshoring trend of manufacturing moving to the region from...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Integrates Wise to Offer Low Cost Global Transfers
Wise (LON:WISE) has been integrated into the digital banking firm in Hong Kong ZA Bank. According to a note from ZA bank, the partnership between the two firms is the first bank in Hong Kong to provide money transfers with no exchange rate mark up. It is also the first digital banking partner for Wise in East Asia.
Photon Energy Debuts B2B eCommerce Platform for Solar Industry in CEE
Solar technology component wholesale distributor Photon Energy Technology has launched a B2B eCommerce platform for its photovoltaic installer (PV) customers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) markets. The new platform is designed to complement the company’s traditional sales channels, grow and diversify its customer base, and enable PV installers to...
thefastmode.com
Panzura Launches New Ransomware-Resilient Data Mgmt Solution on AWS
Panzura, a leader in hybrid-architecture data management, announced the launch of a new comprehensive data management solution for customers that work in sensitive data environments, such as public sector, healthcare, and financial services. Because the service makes both the snapshots and the data immutable, ransomware attacks can’t damage files in...
freightwaves.com
Relationships, technology buoy carriers in down market
Carriers are grappling with unfavorable market shifts across the board. With prowess and the right partners, however, carriers can remain profitable — and even competitive — in a loosening market. A carrier’s ability to thrive in a down market is affected by a number of factors. This includes...
pymnts.com
Chainalysis Tracks Stolen FTX Funds on Blockchain, Tweets Updates
Blockchain data firm Chainalysis has been tracking funds that were stolen from FTX after the crypto exchange’s collapse and has been sharing steps along the way in a Twitter thread. “Chainalysis is following the funds around the clock,” the firm said in the Wednesday (Nov. 23) edition of its...
Featurespace Looks to Tackle $2T Money Laundering Wave
Anticipating a wave of fraud tied to a global recession in 2023, financial crime prevention firm Featurespace says it is building an artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime. The British company says it has received funding from the U.K. and U.S....
