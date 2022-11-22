The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is calling for a reformation of the way credit rating agencies (CRA) in the country operate and are governed. In a November report, the watchdog noted that the sector is “highly concentrated” and that “almost all credit information is supplied by 3 CRAs,” citing Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. It argued that switching between different CRAs is unnecessarily difficult and that there is a need for better data-sharing arrangements between agencies.

