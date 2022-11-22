Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Centre Daily
Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation
The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t...
numberfire.com
Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos: What it means for the offense
The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that the team will start veteran quarterback Sam Darnold against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Centre Daily
Falcons Cut WR Bryan Edwards, Sign Frank Darby
The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Bryan Edwards on waivers Thursday. The move comes just a day after the team signed wide receiver Frank Darby from the practice squad. The Falcons traded for Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders back in May and there was hope that he could be a starter for Atlanta this season.
Centre Daily
Packers Need More Toure, Less Watkins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After trading Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers needed Sammy Watkins to be a consistent contributor. “Obviously, Sammy’s had a pretty good history in this league. He’s got some juice still left in him, I think,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the draft in April.
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in
Centre Daily
Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
Centre Daily
Sean McVay: ‘Challenging’ to Remain Positive Amidst Rams’ Slide
The football world is well aware of the physical toll that this dreary title defense has taken on the Los Angeles Rams, a loss of manpower headlined by the departures of Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford in back-to-back weeks. As an even more terrifying obstacle lingers on the road ahead...
Centre Daily
Ron Cook: Diontae Johnson is paid like a top WR, but he hasn’t played like one
Mike Tomlin answered 23 questions at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday. Three of the first seven were about Diontae Johnson. Surprisingly, Tomlin wasn't asked if he has put out a missing-person bulletin on Johnson, who hasn't been seen much on a football field this season. Johnson hardly was seen...
Centre Daily
Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield
The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos. "It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have...
Centre Daily
Texans Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. Remains Questionable vs. Dolphins
HOUSTON — Rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. missed the Houston Texans' Week 11 match against the Washington Commanders. And it appears Stingley's status for Sunday's contest against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins is up in the air. Stingley has been dealing with a hamstring injury for a week, which...
Centre Daily
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
Centre Daily
Detroit vs. Everybody: 97 Percent of NFL Experts Select Bills to Win
The Detroit Lions are 9.5-point home underdogs to the Buffalo Bills. In their last meeting back in 2018, Josh Allen tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster early in the fourth quarter and led his team to a 14-13 home victory. According to NFL Pickwatch, 97 percent of NFL...
Centre Daily
Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving
FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
Centre Daily
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller is very much the centerpiece of what the Buffalo Bills do, in everything from his community activity to his locker-room leadership to his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr ... And of course, in terms of his excellence on the field. But for this moment, in the Thanksgiving game...
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving: Live Game Updates
The Buffalo Bills travel to Ford Field for the second straight week as they get to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and they will apparently do it with a boost via the debut of veteran standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett’s Next Step Determines Steelers Next Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a very difficult task this season. It hasn't been easy to get over the hump of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but there could be success on the horizon. It just comes down to Kenny Pickett. As the Steelers head to Lucas Oil Stadium to...
Centre Daily
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving: Strong Ties, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thursday as both teams celebrate Thanksgiving on the football field. Although they reside in separate conferences, the two teams have a very close tie to one another. During Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's brief playing career, his first regular-season action came in...
Comments / 0