News4Jax.com

When to start thawing your turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, News4JAX is tackling all of your turkey questions. One question is when to start thawing your turkey. Depending on the size of your turkey, you might need to start thawing it as early as this weekend. A 16- to 20-pound bird needs four to five days in the fridge to fully thaw. But if you’re having a smaller crowd, an 8- to 12-pound turkey can go into the fridge on Monday. You essentially need to account for one day per 4 pounds.
FOX 21 Online

Thanksgiving 2022: What’s Closed, What’s Open And Where To Dine

(FOX 9) — For years, major retailers like Walmart and Target opened their doors on Thanksgiving, giving shoppers a head start on Black Friday madness or a place to buy last-minute items for the dinner table. The pandemic has led to a change in that trend. In 2020, companies...
Salon

Roasting a turkey is the worst part of Thanksgiving — so do this instead

Let's be real here: Roasting a turkey is factually the worst part of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, especially if you are cooking for a crowd. Once I hit adulthood and absorbed the bulk of holiday cooking responsibilities — a natural byproduct of working in food, I think — every November, I found myself increasingly resentful of what was essentially a stupid 16-pound winged ice cube sitting in my freezer waiting to be thawed.
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily South

Get Your Thanksgiving Feast For Just $25 From Target

There’s a new reason to be thankful this holiday season—Target is selling a full Thanksgiving feast for just $25. Whether you’re headed over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house or celebrating Friendsgiving at home, this meal deal has almost everything a group needs for a full Thanksgiving feast. There’s a 10-pound turkey, which is big enough for a crowd and hopefully will leave plenty of turkey for those all-imporant leftovers. Of course, at the bargain price of just 99 cents a pound, if you really want to ensure leftovers, you could pick up two.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
KCRA.com

Thanksgiving shopping is in full swing. Here's what shoppers are buying

We are just a few days from Thanksgiving and many families are a bit late when it comes to shopping. What are people mostly shopping for? Well, turkeys and hams. Noelle Larosa is a mother who hasn't started her Thanksgiving shopping because she says the turkey dinner is hitting households a lot harder.
PennLive.com

These are the 13 Thanksgiving foods that matter, ranked

Thanksgiving is the best food holiday of the year. Yeah, I said it. Christmas ham, latkes during Hanukah and hot dogs on the Fourth of July are great. But none compare to the gluttonous feast that is Bird Day. And it’s not just because of the bird. Turkey is...
iheart.com

Viral Thanksgiving Tradition Set To Continue For Seventh Year

The internet's favorite Thanksgiving tradition is set to take place for the once again in 2022. Jamal Hinton will be spending Thanksgiving with Wanda Dench for the seventh consecutive year after a chance text message setup their viral encounter in 2016. "To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

COVID Has Changed Thanksgiving Traditions

As a result of the epidemic, Wednesday is no longer the day that sees the most travel in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. The Transportation Security Administration said that on Sunday and Monday, personnel scanned more than 5 million passengers, setting a new record. Although the data for Tuesday hasn't been released yet, at least 48,000 flights were scheduled to depart from American airports.
News Talk KIT

When In Doubt This Thanksgiving, Get Help from the Pros

The Butterball Hotline is ready for all your last minute issues this Thanksgiving. Carol is a professional and has been assisting with Thanksgiving for over 23 years, the whole team has been training since October and if you are in a pinch you can call 1-800-Butter-Ball, check their website, live chat with professionals, watch videos, or find them social media and beyond!
San Diego Channel

Here's why Americans eat cranberries at Thanksgiving

When it comes to Thanksgiving, the turkey may take center stage, but it’s the supporting side dishes that really make the show, and one of the most iconic is cranberries. Newsy caught up with Nodji Van Wychen, who is a third generation cranberry farmer in Warrens, Wisconsin and the president of Wetherby Cranberry Company.
WARRENS, WI

