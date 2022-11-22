Read full article on original website
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Always Regret
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
Many Bed Bath & Beyond Shelves Empty For Holiday Shopping: Report
A recent study by DataWeave Inc. reveals that more than 40% of Bed Bath & Beyond's products were out of stock in October, which is close to twice the level in the first half of 2022. What Happened: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY is struggling to lure customers for...
Department Stores Expected to ‘Make a Comeback’ on Black Friday, According to Mastercard
With many big-box retailers, department stores and outlet malls closed again on Thanksgiving Day, consumers will be gearing up for a Black Friday shopping blitz, according to new data from Mastercard SpendingPulse. The report, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, stated that U.S. retail...
The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists
Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it's not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone's holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list.
Motley Fool
Buying Gift Cards as Holiday Gifts? You Should Check Costco First
Your local warehouse club store could be a huge source of savings. A lot of people find it easiest to give out gift cards for the holidays. Buying yours at Costco could save you money, as the store sometimes offers gift cards for sale for less than face value. Some...
Is It a Sale or a Scam? Watch Out for These Holiday Online Shopping Scams
With the holidays being just a few short weeks away, scammers are ramping up the ways in which they attempt to con vulnerable individuals into handing over money and personal information. The latest scams to look out for are the holiday online shopping scams, that is, if you decide to do some or all of your holiday shopping online.
Is Black Friday Shopping Really Worth It? Change These 7 Habits to Save More Money
Black Friday began as a one-day event but became a weeks-long holiday tempting consumers with a myriad of ads and deals. However, with inflation at a four-decade high and Americans being financially...
Bezos urges Americans to hold off on making big-ticket purchases ahead of holidays
(The Hill) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos urges Americans to wait on making big-ticket purchases ahead of the holiday shopping season amid growing concerns of a possible economic recession. During a sitdown interview with CNN, Bezos told CNN Entertainment reporter Chloe Melas that he advises consumers to slow down...
10 Holiday Shopping Secrets Retailers Don’t Want You To Know
If there's one thing finance experts agree on this holiday season, it's shopping early to get the best deals. And even if you aren't planning to buy immediately, it's best to begin tracking prices so...
Digital Trends
Hackers target your holiday shopping with new phishing scam
It’s easy to get fooled by this new and devious, holiday-themed phishing attack that offers free prizes. But the old caution that “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is” continues to be proven correct in this case. What makes this trick so effective...
Restaurants First to Go When Shoppers Cut Holiday Spending
For consumers looking to reduce their spending this holiday season as prices continue to rise, dining out is the indulgence that they are most ready to cut back on. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report — The Holiday Shopping Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, draws from a survey of more than 3,400 U.S. consumers about their holiday season spending. This study finds that 29% of consumers will spend less on restaurant purchases this season than they did last year.
Walmart or Target? Here’s Where Most People Will Be Shopping This Holiday Season
'Tis the season of shopping and sales, and many Americans will be flocking to their favorite stores in the coming weeks on the hunt for great deals and perfect gifts. Christmas brings out the holiday...
PC Magazine
Save on Your Holiday Shopping with 45% Off a Sam's Club Plus Membership
If you've not yet started your holiday shopping, it's time to kick things into high gear. But before looking for discounts for every item on your list, here one deal that could save you money all year—and you don't even have to wait until Black Friday. Right now, new...
grid.news
Americans prefer to hit the road than buy a lot of stuff this holiday season
People are prioritizing travel over material goods when deciding where to put their holiday funds, according to a new Grid/Harris poll — likely in large part, experts say, because of relaxed covid restrictions. “We’re seeing a lot of consumers that are really wanting to celebrate the activities and really...
teslarati.com
Tesla adds new hats to its online shop in time for the holiday shopping season
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Tesla is adding more items to its online shop. Several new hats have been added, and some of the hats are made with recycled materials. The company’s mission is focused on sustainability and making accessories with recycled materials fits in. After...
pymnts.com
Partnerships Take the Guesswork out of Merchants’ Crypto Acceptance
With FTX dominating digital currency headlines and bitcoin and stablecoin prices gyrating, Daniel Escobar, chief technology officer of crypto tax service provider ZenLedger, said it’s important to look beyond the present turmoil in the digital asset space and accept what he called cryptocurrencies’ long-term destiny within mainstream commerce.
The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains
It's official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers' expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to
Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend
Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you've had your eye on or just need some essentials for around the house,
How To Keep From Overspending This Season
While inflation is searing hot -- at 7.7% in the latest report -- and prices are rising everywhere, this is not deterring American consumers from shopping this Thanksgiving. Holiday Spending: Get Top...
Aroma360’s Interactive Scenting Kiosk Helps Businesses Capitalize on Holiday Traffic
Smell has an uncanny ability to take you on an emotional journey. You might revisit memories with grandparents when you smell homemade cookies or think of your kids playing t-ball when you catch a whiff of fresh-cut grass. This smell and emotional response dynamic is powerful and doesn’t just exist in our lives at home. In fact, many businesses can use the power of scent to their advantage. For example, casinos have used scent for years to subconsciously make the space feel relaxed and inviting, encouraging guests to spend more time at the tables or spend more in their gambling pursuits. Even pretzel vendors on the street or at malls rely on the smells of salty dough to bring in customers, using the scent of their product like a subconscious advertisement.
