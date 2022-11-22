ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employers work to bring talent back to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During one of the biggest bar nights of the year, why not spend the first few hours of it networking?. "That's why we do it on the night before Thanksgiving," said Rachel Gray, Executive Director of Hello West Michigan. "People are already coming to us. They're coming home to see their families if they still have ties here."
30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot sets new record

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fall favorite returned with runners and walkers taking to the streets for the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. The annual event is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It was the perfect opportunity to start the Thanksgiving holiday fun and healthy before indulging in all the delicious...
Kids Food Basket founder shares story of hope in new memoir

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit founder is sharing her story in a new memoir, which was released this month. Mary K. Hoodhood, the founder of Kids Food Basket, woke up from a coma at the age of 27 after a car accident. She was told she would be paralyzed for life. That sudden transformation solidified her drive to make the world a better place.
Money-saving tips for pet parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been helping you find ways to save since inflation continues to increase the cost of just about everything—including owning a pet. Having a furry family member has always been a long-term financial commitment, but in this economy,...
Muskegon Heights students call for action at board meeting, express frustration with managing firm New Paradigm for Education

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Students enrolled in the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System say they are tired of the management in the district. High schoolers protested before Monday night's academy board meeting and spoke out during public comment. More than a dozen students called out New Paradigm for...
New innovative treatment program arrives in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A brand-new, Muskegon-based, non-profit is making a difference for those recovering from substance use. To a small, yet growing group of individuals, Life Align Inc. has proven that the unconventional solution many had been searching a lifetime for exists. “Drugs are just the way life where...
