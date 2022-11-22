Read full article on original website
Employers work to bring talent back to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During one of the biggest bar nights of the year, why not spend the first few hours of it networking?. "That's why we do it on the night before Thanksgiving," said Rachel Gray, Executive Director of Hello West Michigan. "People are already coming to us. They're coming home to see their families if they still have ties here."
West Michigan non-profit hopes to raise $3.5 million to save beloved athletic and tennis club
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grand Rapids community is rallying together to save a beloved tennis and athletic facility. The Premier Athletic and Tennis Club in Grandville may be torn down and replaced with an apartment complex in early 2023. Calvin Soukup, 13, has been playing tennis at the club...
30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot sets new record
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fall favorite returned with runners and walkers taking to the streets for the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. The annual event is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It was the perfect opportunity to start the Thanksgiving holiday fun and healthy before indulging in all the delicious...
Food and fellowship: Mel Trotter Ministries hosts annual Thanksgiving Day Community Meal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With 79 turkeys coming out of the many ovens of DeVos Place and incredible amounts of potatoes, gravy and corn to match, Mel Trotter Ministries continued their annual tradition of serving their community with a classic Thanksgiving dinner, free of charge. “There are a lot...
Get a free Thanksgiving dinner from Muskegon Rescue Mission today
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway on Tuesday. The ministry provides a free turkey and all of the other fixings for a full Thanksgiving dinner to community members. The giveaway will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in...
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
Identifying changes in your older relatives: How to spot subtle signs of early dementia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are here and many families will spend time together catching up on the events of the past year. It's possible you may notice some changes in older relatives. Some may be seem more distant or less talkative. Both could be signs of early...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Kids Food Basket founder shares story of hope in new memoir
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit founder is sharing her story in a new memoir, which was released this month. Mary K. Hoodhood, the founder of Kids Food Basket, woke up from a coma at the age of 27 after a car accident. She was told she would be paralyzed for life. That sudden transformation solidified her drive to make the world a better place.
'Incredible': In just two days, donations make up money stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — On Monday, we told you about a theft from the Muskegon Humane Society. Just two days later, the shelter says that unfortunate event has been turned into a huge positive, thanks to the overwhelming help of the community. "We have been flooded with support," says executive...
Money-saving tips for pet parents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been helping you find ways to save since inflation continues to increase the cost of just about everything—including owning a pet. Having a furry family member has always been a long-term financial commitment, but in this economy,...
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
Gerald R. Ford International Airport braces for busiest travel day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Gerald R. Ford International Airport officials anticipating 75,000 people this Thanksgiving holiday season, they are asking flyers to give themselves some extra time in light of the increased travel numbers. “That is near 100% of the traffic levels we saw in 2019, and, of...
'It means everything to me': Blind singer chosen as the angel on Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Each holiday season, the Mona Shores Choir presents the Singing Christmas Tree. Just like any other Christmas tree, this one needs an angel on top. And for this year's angel, singing isn't just a passion. It's her world. "It means everything to me," says 17-year-old...
Tickets still available to see Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree
MUSKEGON, Mich — There are still tickets on sale to see Mona Shores Choir perform in America's Tallest Singing Christmas Tree at the Frauenthal. This is the 37th year for the event which features a nearly 70-foot Christmas tree all lit up and decorated. Usually the tickets are sold...
Muskegon Heights students call for action at board meeting, express frustration with managing firm New Paradigm for Education
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Students enrolled in the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System say they are tired of the management in the district. High schoolers protested before Monday night's academy board meeting and spoke out during public comment. More than a dozen students called out New Paradigm for...
New innovative treatment program arrives in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A brand-new, Muskegon-based, non-profit is making a difference for those recovering from substance use. To a small, yet growing group of individuals, Life Align Inc. has proven that the unconventional solution many had been searching a lifetime for exists. “Drugs are just the way life where...
West Michigan restaurants urge patience on deliveries during bad weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On a cold and snowy Friday night, the dining room at Mr. Pizza is mostly empty, aside from a few customers waiting for takeout orders. But don't be fooled--the lack of foot traffic isn't indicative of how busy the business really is. Owner Jacob Schoonmaker...
Patmos Library Board members to meet after second failed millage vote
JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After the Jamestown Charter Township community voted to defund their library for the second time, the Patmos Library Board of Trustees is set to hold a regular meeting Monday evening and discuss the results from the Nov. 8 election. 55.8% of residents voted against...
Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition canceled due to weather, safety concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair Michigan has announced the cancelation of Sunday's event due to the ongoing winter weather in West Michigan. The decision was made to protect and ensure the safety of their participants and guests. The state-wide competition was scheduled for Nov. 20 from 1...
