Yonkers, NY

Daily Voice

New Charges: 19-Year-Old Indicted For Shooting Fellow Teen In Yonkers

A 19-year-old man has been officially indicted on charges connected to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Westchester County, according to the county's district attorney. The suspect, Yonkers resident Joseph Tejera, is accused of shooting the victim twice on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Woodworth Avenue in Yonkers, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Peekskill shooting suspect apprehended

PEEKSKILL – A 19-year-old Peekskill man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with the shooting of another man minutes before 12 noon on Wednesday, November 9. Peekskill Police found the victim, a 31-year-old Peekskill man, lying on the sidewalk; he had sustained a gunshot...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
norwoodnews.org

Yonkers Teenager Charged in Shooting of 15-Year-Old

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21, that Yonkers resident, Joseph Tejera, 19, was charged in connection with the October 2022 shooting of a 15-year-old in the City of Yonkers. Tejera is being held without bail. Tejera was arraigned before Judge Anne Minihan in Westchester...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a cop while trying to evade police in the Bronx Tuesday night, and fled the scene with his accomplice in the backseat, authorities said. Officers noticed a man changing the license plate on a gray BMW in front of 2287 Loring Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. and parked […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with

A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
STRATFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suffern man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI following Thruway crash

WOODBURY – State Police have charged a Suffern man with felony driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle following a one-car crash on the Thruway in the Town of Woodbury. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew Moskowitz, 26, was traveling southbound in the right lane when...
SUFFERN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

More shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
NEWBURGH, NY
wrrv.com

New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad

After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Chester teen missing since early November

A Chester teen has been missing since early November, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Police say Jose Molina-Guevara, 17, ran away from his home in Whispering Hills between midnight and 1 a.m. on Nov. 9. He is described as a Hispanic male, medium...
CHESTER, NY

