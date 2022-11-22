Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
19-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Shooting In Peekskill
A teenage suspect is in custody after a shooting in Northern Westchester. Just before noontime on Wednesday, Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired in Peekskill on Central Avenue near Washington Street. Officers at arriving at the scene found a 31-year-old Peekskill resident lying on the sidewalk...
New Charges: 19-Year-Old Indicted For Shooting Fellow Teen In Yonkers
A 19-year-old man has been officially indicted on charges connected to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Westchester County, according to the county's district attorney. The suspect, Yonkers resident Joseph Tejera, is accused of shooting the victim twice on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Woodworth Avenue in Yonkers, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Peekskill shooting suspect apprehended
PEEKSKILL – A 19-year-old Peekskill man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with the shooting of another man minutes before 12 noon on Wednesday, November 9. Peekskill Police found the victim, a 31-year-old Peekskill man, lying on the sidewalk; he had sustained a gunshot...
Man, 23, found fatally stabbed in Bronx building staircase: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed inside the stairwell area of a Bronx residential building early Wednesday, authorities said.
Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole
A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
norwoodnews.org
Yonkers Teenager Charged in Shooting of 15-Year-Old
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21, that Yonkers resident, Joseph Tejera, 19, was charged in connection with the October 2022 shooting of a 15-year-old in the City of Yonkers. Tejera is being held without bail. Tejera was arraigned before Judge Anne Minihan in Westchester...
Police: Yonkers 19-year-old indicted for shooting teen last October
Joseph Tejera, 19, was indicted on charges including attempted murder and assault, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.
30-year-old man fatally shot in Bronx on Thanksgiving morning
A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx, according to police. The victim was hit in the torso around 11 a.m. near the intersection of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Cortona Park East, officials said.
NBC New York
NYC Family Murder Victims Identified After Suspect Arrested in Virginia
Police have identified the three relatives, all women, who were killed in a gruesome triple murder allegedly at the hands of a 22-year-old family member inside a Queens home last week. Hyacinth Brown-Johnson was the oldest victim to have been found inside the home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens...
NYPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a cop while trying to evade police in the Bronx Tuesday night, and fled the scene with his accomplice in the backseat, authorities said. Officers noticed a man changing the license plate on a gray BMW in front of 2287 Loring Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. and parked […]
News 12
Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with
A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
norwoodnews.org
Pelham Parkway: Medical Examiner Rules August Death of Two People a Murder-Suicide
The City’s medical examiner has ruled the death of two people on Aug. 6 in the Pelham Parkway section of The Bronx as a murder-suicide. On Saturday, Aug. 6, at around 9.10 a.m., police from the 49th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an aided individual in front of 720 Pelham Parkway South.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suffern man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI following Thruway crash
WOODBURY – State Police have charged a Suffern man with felony driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle following a one-car crash on the Thruway in the Town of Woodbury. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew Moskowitz, 26, was traveling southbound in the right lane when...
Police: Rockland man faces DWI charges for driving drunk with child in the car
Police say 26-year-old Matthew Moskowitz, from Suffern, crashed his car last week on I-87 around 10:45 p.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
More shots fired in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
Subway rider tries to pull 10-year-old boy off train in Manhattan; boy’s siblings intervene: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A subway rider grabbed a 10-year-old boy’s legs and tried to take him off the train at the 34th Street subway station on Wednesday morning in an attempted kidnapping, police said. The victim was on the train with his 16-year-old sister and 15-year-old brother, authorities said. They were headed to school on […]
Waterbury murder victim's family speaks out as suspects face judge
WATERBURY, Conn. — The suspects allegedly responsible for the death of a Waterbury woman in her home appeared in court on Wednesday. Shelley Stamp was found unresponsive in her apartment on Oct. 29 by family members who came to check on her. “We should be at home making our...
wrrv.com
New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
News 12
Chester teen missing since early November
A Chester teen has been missing since early November, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Police say Jose Molina-Guevara, 17, ran away from his home in Whispering Hills between midnight and 1 a.m. on Nov. 9. He is described as a Hispanic male, medium...
Fleeing man hits NYPD officer, multiple cars with BMW in the Bronx
A man fleeing cops after being caught switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights struck a police officer and several cars Tuesday night, according to police.
