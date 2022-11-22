Read full article on original website
🤼♂️ FHSU's Henry earns another MIAA weekly honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For the second week in a row Fort Hays State's Tereus Henry has been named the MIAA Wrestler of the Week, announced Tuesday by the league office. The El Paso, Texas native shared this week's award with Conner Johnston of Central Missouri. Henry, the 11th-ranked wrestler...
🏈 Bah, Salmans lead the way in Hays High WAC accolades
To the victor goes the spoils. It does, however, seem appropriate for the 2022 Hays High Indians football team. Head Coach Tony Crough guided his latest edition to a school record 10 wins, sweeping the four opponents in the Western Athletic Conference to win the title outright, and then saw his top offensive player – Malik Bah – and defensive player – Bryce Salmans – capture WAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
300+ high school students visit Barton for Jack Kilby Day
Over 300 high school students visited Barton Community College Monday, Nov. 21, to participate in the 18th annual Jack Kilby STEM Day, which featured over two dozen presentations and hands-on workshops covering a variety of topics from crime scene investigation to animal behavior science. For more information on JKSD visit...
Ellis County 4-H event will feature Peterson brothers, FHSU prof
Ellis County 4-H Council invites Kansas teens to participate in its upcoming “Chat, Don’t Snap” workshop on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the FHSU Memorial Union. The event will give teens the opportunity to grow their leadership and communication skills through civil discourse.
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
6th Street temporary closure Tuesday in Hays
Begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22nd, 6th Street in Hays will temporarily be closed between Milner and Riley for waterline work. Sixth Street will be reopened to traffic before the end of the day. Contact the Office of Project Management at 785-628-7350 or J Corp at 785-628-8101 with...
🎙 Christmas season kicks off in Hays with tree lightings and more
Downtown Hays will soon be completely decorated for the Christmas season after the Annual Frostfest Tree Lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Downtown Pavilion, 10th and Main. During the event, attendees will be treated to coca and carolers along with a visit from "someone extra special," according...
🎥 Hays commission approves chamber funding, defers on child care initiative
Commissioners opt to delay ruling on child care marketing money. The Hays Chamber of Commerce will receive a one-time cash influx of up to $45,000 for operating expenses next year from the city of Hays. The vote was 3-1-1 with Commissioner Sandy Jacobs voting no and Commissioner Reese Barrick abstaining.
City commission meets tonight ahead of holiday; will award bid for 3rd fire station
The Hays city commission will meet Tuesday rather than Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. The agenda, seen below, includes a $5.4 million bid award to Paul Wertenberger, Hays, for construction of a third fire station in the northwest part of the city. It will be paid for with proceeds from the city's portion of the Ellis County sales tax.
Ellinwood Hospital eyes new construction, future of old campus uncertain
The process to get funding for a $32 million new hospital project in Ellinwood has been in the works for nearly two years. With help from local legislators, the Ellinwood Hospital was approved to receive a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help construct the new hospital that will be located west of town on U.S. 56 Highway, across from Ellinwood Packing Plant.
Garden of Eden in Lucas receives Ruth Arts grant
Lucas' historic Garden of Eden art site is a recipient of an unrestricted grant from newly formed Ruth Foundation for the Arts. Honoring the legacy of Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, Ruth Arts announced Friday 140 arts organizations have been recognized by two new grants and one legacy fund. The Garden of Eden was honored to be among the fall 2022 recipients with an RDK Art Environments grant.
Great Bend police officers make two drug-related arrests
Officers with the Great Bend Police Department have made two drug-related arrests over the past week. On Nov. 17 at approximately 3:36 p.m, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic for a moving violation. During the traffic stop, police K-9 Menta was deployed to perform a free-air sniff around the vehicle. Following a K-9 indication, officers performed a search of the vehicle.
