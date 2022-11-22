Read full article on original website
Gavilan superintendent speaks on SBC campus
On Nov. 10 BenitoLink sat down with Gavilan Superintendent Pedro Avila to talk about the San Benito County campus planned on Fairview Road and Hwy 25. The Gavilan Joint Community College District appointed Avila to the leadership position July 18. Our first interview with Avila is here. BenitoLink: What is...
COLUMN: SBALT releases 2023 wall calendar
This column was contributed by Nik Dholakia, San Benito Agricultural Land Trust advisor. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Community support for local nonprofit news is essential
As we celebrate the end of BenitoLink’s tenth year, we reflect on its acceptance by the community and its tremendous growth. Today, between 60,000 and 70,000 unique visitors, somewhat akin to individual readers, enjoy BenitoLink each month. Some readers love hard news or local politics, others let us know...
Marley Holte Holiday Dinners continues tradition of giving
A welcome Thanksgiving tradition continues as the Marley Holte Holiday Dinners serves up free meals for community members who may not have the resources to make their own. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24, homemade dinners of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and vegetables will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis at 270 Kane Drive in Hollister.
Hollister council approves penalties for misuse of public parking lots
Someone wrote "please do not enter" near the Briggs Building stairs and left a can and a bag full of things. Photo by Noe Magaña. The mostly empty parking garage in the Briggs Building has become a haven for homeless and skateboarders at times, according to police. Photo by John Chadwell.
Hollister’s 32nd Annual Lights On Celebration returns Nov. 26
Information provided by the Hollister Downtown Association. The Hollister Downtown Association, in partnership with the City of Hollister and Bourdet’s Christmas Trees, announced the 32nd Annual Lights On Celebration is scheduled to occur Nov. 26 in downtown Hollister. The release said this year’s theme is Celebrating 150 Hollister Christmases,...
Francis M. Bishop Jr.
Francis M. Bishop Jr. passed away on November 20, 2022 in Hollister at the age of 89. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment. A service date will be announced later.
