A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of the South Plains and much of the far southern Texas Panhandle from late Thursday night through late Friday night. An intensifying storm system has the potential to bring heavy snow at times to much of the region beginning late Thursday night before departing Saturday morning. How soon rain changes over to snow will determine how much snow accumulates, but at this time it appears around 4 inches are possible over much of the Caprock. People with travel plans on Friday should consider making alternate arrangements as hazardous travel conditions are not out of the question. Monitor the latest forecasts for possible winter weather warnings or advisories and follow the latest road conditions at drivetexas.org.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO