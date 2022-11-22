ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

fox34.com

Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus. The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release. At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic...
LUBBOCK, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
AMARILLO, TX
towntalkradio.com

WINTER STORM WATCH, TERRY COUNTY AFFECTED

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of the South Plains and much of the far southern Texas Panhandle from late Thursday night through late Friday night. An intensifying storm system has the potential to bring heavy snow at times to much of the region beginning late Thursday night before departing Saturday morning. How soon rain changes over to snow will determine how much snow accumulates, but at this time it appears around 4 inches are possible over much of the Caprock. People with travel plans on Friday should consider making alternate arrangements as hazardous travel conditions are not out of the question. Monitor the latest forecasts for possible winter weather warnings or advisories and follow the latest road conditions at drivetexas.org.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for three suspects in HEB theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on October 25, and again on November 5, the man and two women pictured below allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of meat from United Supermarket and HEB. The trio […]
MIDLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?

It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX
