Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus. The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release. At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic...
Lubbock Police warn of scammers pretending to be law enforcement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are warning of scammers who are pretending to be with the Lubbock Police Department when they call unsuspecting residents. Police say the scammers are telling the person they called there is a bench warrant out for their arrest and they need to pay over the phone to get the issue cleared up.
Teen indicted, accused of livestreaming with firearm outside Lubbock ISD middle school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a teen accused of livestreaming outside of a Lubbock ISD middle school displaying a firearm. 18-year-old Xavier Olivarez is charged with exhibiting a firearm on a campus and terroristic threat against a public servant. On Nov. 3, officers were called to...
2 injured in stabbing in East Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured after a stabbing in East Lubbock County Tuesday morning. Around 8:40 a.m., Lubbock County Sheriffs deputies were called to the 5200 block of East FM 40 and East CR 6600. Deputies found two people with what appeared to be stab wounds. Both...
Teen indicted, accused of threatening Lubbock ISD middle school student
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a teen after a video surfaced reportedly threatening a Cavazos Middle School student. 18-year-old Xavier Olivarez is charged with exhibiting a firearm on a campus and terroristic threat against a public servant. However, Lubbock ISD officials say a weapon was never brought onto campus. In a statement, the district said Olivarez was not on campus and was likely across the street when he reportedly posted the video brandishing what witnesses believed to be a firearm.
Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a crash that left one person seriously injured. Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289. Upon arrival, they found one person who appeared to have been struck by a...
Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue U. Police are blocking off portions of the road to remove the two vehicles. Motorists are asked to avoid...
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a day to give thanks, a woman who moved to the Hub City from Puerto Rico said thank you by opening her Thanksgiving dinner to anyone for free. Marienid Penalbert, the owner of La Placita by Rico Empanadas, feels blessed to be in Lubbock. “God...
Be a Santa to a Senior: Home Instead Senior Care looking for volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, Home Instead Senior Care is looking for volunteers to become Santas to Lubbock seniors. Stephanie Dodson, owner of Home Instead in Lubbock, says, “It becomes a very important mission to us to make sure that our aging adults aren’t forgotten this time of the year.”
StarCare receives Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Improvement and Advancement grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) is one of only eight Local Mental Health Authorities in the state of Texas to receive a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic – Improvement and Advancement (CCBHC-IA) grant award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). SAMHSA recently announced a grant award in the amount of $1,000,000 per year for four (4) years (totaling $4,000,000) to StarCare. StarCare has been certified as a CCBHC since 2016 after undergoing the certification process facilitated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The CCBHC model focuses on the whole person through access to integrated, evidence-based mental health and substance use services and primary care screenings, social determinants of health and equity by using a holistic approach and is designed to ensure access to coordinated comprehensive behavioral health care regardless of a person’s ability to pay.
Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are quite a few restaurants and just a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock. If you know of any others that should be on the list, please emails us the details at news@kcbd.com. RESTAURANTS. Applebee’s - 4025 S Loop 289. Open regular hours....
Safe shopping on Black Friday, Cyber Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Customers and retailers are gearing up for what the National Retail Federation predicts could be the busiest holiday shopping season since it started tracking in 2017. Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department is urging customers to keep an eye on their new merchandise and take...
Christmas on the Farm in Shallowater opens Friday
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Hamilton Farms in Shallowater will open its annual Christmas on a Farm event starting Friday, Nov. 25. The farm is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 18. Santa will visit each Saturday evening. Different activities are scheduled nightly. Tickets are $6 per...
A joyful life despite four amputations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was nearly 4 years ago that Lucrisha McCutcheon was treated for walking pneumonia. When that infection turned into sepsis, her organs began to fail and blood was not circulating to her extremities. After the Lubbock woman fell into a coma, doctors were forced to amputate both hands and feet to save her life.
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains. A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.
South Plains College to host annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 1
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday (Dec. 1) at the entrance to the college. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Fine Arts Department, directed by Dr. Gary Hudson. The SPC Band will begin playing at 5:30 p.m.
Thanksgiving Holiday travel tips, expectations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of Americans are hitting the road and the sky to make it to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations. According to AAA, more than 54 million people will travel 50 miles or more between Wednesday and Sunday. That’s why Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department says...
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
