Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Drake Gives $100 Million To Revive Theme Park Designed By Basquiat & Others
Drake is embracing his love for art and carnivals by reviving a theme park created by some of the most famous artists of our time. According to a recent report from The New York Times, the Her Loss rapper donated $100 million to restore Luna Luna, which is an art-themed carnival that's been in storage for 35 years. Luna Luna contained amusement park rides that were designed by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dali and Keith Hering. The carnival made its debut in Hamburg, Germany back in 1987, however, financial issues caused its founder Andre Heller to shut down the park. It's been locked away for the past three decades until now.
Capitalizing on controversy, 40 Kanye West-owned items sold at auction
Rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia is hugely popular with fans — and often lucrative for sellers. To capitalize on the phenomenon, Julien’s Auctions held an Icons and Idols: Rock N Roll auction Nov. 11-13. Items included everything from Bob Dylan’s piano to Don McLean’s 1967 paisley shirt, a Gibson Les Paul played by Paul McCartney to an Elvis ring. Even Steve Jobs’ sandals were in the mix.
“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures
Apparently, Iggy Azalea's music catalog is worth a lot of money. The post “Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Inside the Rap Legacy Takeoff Created
Takeoff will be remembered for many of his contributions to hip-hop. For starters, he played a pivotal role in the come up of Migos, stamping himself as one of the group’s most significant voices with an onslaught of double-taking bars and an untouchable flow to match. He also helped the group reach commercial heights, as he stayed in the lab with Quavo once Offset was locked up and got the formula right.
Yeezy For President 2024 Plus Selling Balenciaga For Twenty Dollars?
Lore’l talks Kanye West’s latest presidential run and plans to sell used Balenciaga merch for 20 dollars! Petty or nah!? Yeezy designs may have sold for hundreds of dollars in the past, but Ye is revealing plans to sell re-worked Balenciaga clothing with his presidential slogan, “Ye24” printed on the front! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW […]
DJ Khaled Is Renting Out His Iconic Sneaker Closet On Airbnb
Khaled turned his giant shoe closet into a bedroom.
You Can Now Book a Two-Night Stay in DJ Khaled’s Insane Miami Shoe Closet
Forget just walking in his shoes: DJ Khaled is giving you the chance to sleep with his kicks during this one-time experience at his Miami mansion. This week, the Grammy-award-winning musician unveiled his new partnership with the Airbnb for a one-of-a-kind getaway—in his shoe closet. The two-night stay will give you unprecedented access to the self-proclaimed “sneaker head from birth” rapper’s extensive collection of over 10,000 kicks. During the retreat, you’ll get to see Khaled’s most prized sneakers, including a signed pair of Air Jordan 5s from his brand-new We The Best collection with the iconic shoe brand, along with the Jordan...
Comments / 0