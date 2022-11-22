Drake is embracing his love for art and carnivals by reviving a theme park created by some of the most famous artists of our time. According to a recent report from The New York Times, the Her Loss rapper donated $100 million to restore Luna Luna, which is an art-themed carnival that's been in storage for 35 years. Luna Luna contained amusement park rides that were designed by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dali and Keith Hering. The carnival made its debut in Hamburg, Germany back in 1987, however, financial issues caused its founder Andre Heller to shut down the park. It's been locked away for the past three decades until now.

1 DAY AGO