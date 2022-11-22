Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 20 Sets The Mood With Pink And Animal Print
The Nike LeBron 20 is undoubtedly one of King James’ best signatures, receiving a much better reception than his last two combined. And ever since the sneaker was first unveiled back in June, the Lakers forward has laced up many a different colorway. He’s even used the court to provide numerous sneak peeks, one of which — the all-pink pair shown off in October — has just surfaced via official images.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 920 Lands In Navy And Grey
Following a collaborative offering with Patta back in 2020, the New Balance 920‘s catalog expanded rapidly in the way of collaborations and inline styles. And in regards to the latter, countless pairs are continuing to be added to the shelves, such as this newly-revealed navy and grey colorway. New...
sneakernews.com
The Swooshes Tartan Collection Enjoys A Greyscale Nike Blazer Low ’77
With Christmas lights already being strung and holiday drink choices hitting your favorite coffee shops, The Swoosh too is expanding its slate of merry offerings fit for the ensuing season with yet another tartan constructed Nike Blazer. Explored most often on its low-top construction, the previously employed titular hues harkening...
sneakernews.com
This Air Jordan 1 Low Prepares Another Green Toe Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly stocking up on Air Jordan 1 Lows, as new colorways are surfacing almost every day. And alongside what’s already been revealed — the “True Blue,” “UNC To CHI,” “Black Toe,” etc — the silhouette is expected to take 2023 in yet another “Green Toe” colorway.
Hypebae
SOREL Joins JD Sports’ Lineup of Fashion-Forward Footwear Brands
Continuing to cater to sneakerheads and footwear fans, JD Sports expands its offering of sporty-yet-stylish silhouettes with new styles from SOREL. The emerging brand joins JD’s versatile lineup of footwear brands carried by the British retailer now in North America. With an array of fashionable yet functional silhouettes, SOREL offers choice footwear options for JD Sports shoppers keen on staying stylish while on the go.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Hypebae
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'
Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
The Sneaker Brand Podiatrists Can’t Stop Recommending Is Deeply Discounted at REI—Plus Thousands of Outdoor Essentials
To state the obvious, hiking, camping, and simply being out in nature has a slew of health benefits, including decreasing stress and combatting brain fog. And this winter, REI—the retailer for all outdoor apparel, gear, and footwear—wants to help you get outdoors more often with its Gear Up and Get Out sale—one of its biggest events of the year, ahead of Black Friday.
couponingwithrachel.com
Glacier Faux Fur Winter Boots $47.99 (Reg. $100) Shipped
Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. Jane is offering up Glacier Faux Fur Winter Boots for $47.99 (Reg. $99.99) Shipped in sizes 6 – 11 in your choice of tan, black or leopard. Classic colors. Faux fur trim with lace-up...
Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign
Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
The Best Black Friday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday is almost here, but some of the best Black Friday shoe deals from your favorite brands came early this year. Footwear is one of the biggest and most shopped categories every year, and this year’s Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals will be no different. Whether you’re shopping for a sneakerhead or just any man or woman on your holiday gifting list, retailers and brands like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Nike, adidas, and more have you covered. This...
hypebeast.com
1017 ALYX 9SM Drops All-Black Mono Boots
Mathew M Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM has just unveiled a new pair of Mono Boots — and it’s the latest sleek addition to the label’s technical footwear line. 1017 ALYX 9SM is consistently pushing boundaries as to how far its designs can be experimented with. Recently, we saw the label present a pair of Mono Slides; an open-toe silhouette, constructed with premium all-black leather and textile trimming along the collar. The latter’s intricate detailing was also seen on the brand’s recent link-up with Nike on their MMW 005 Mule — which first debuted at 1017’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show.
sneakernews.com
ASICS Releases A Two-Pack Of Tweed GEL-Lyte IIIs
Following a summer featuring vibrantly-hued pastels, ASICS has continued to push its 1991 runner turned lifestyle proposition to new heights, most recently alongside the collaborative aid of Ronnie Fieg and atmos. Disparate textiles too, have run rampant across the GEL-Lyte III as the Japan-based institution continues its two-pack offerings of the OG silhouette, now coupled with tweed tooling.
hypebeast.com
Jehucal and Chivas Regal Connect for 10-Piece Capsule Collection
London-based streetwear label Jehucal has connected with Scottish whiskey brand Chivas Regal for new 10-piece capsule collection. Traditionally, Jehucal is best known for its relaxed-fit tracksuits and T-shirt drops, all of which include unique print and embroidered designs that feature and rework the brand’s classic “Till Forever” slogan. Now, the brand is expanding its mainline garments with a new varsity jacket and a melange of added tees and accessories.
sneakernews.com
Red Detailing Highlights The Latest Nike Air Max TW
As the modernized successor to the heralded Nike Air Tailwind fused with elements of the Air Max Plus, the Nike Air Max TW’s life cycle in the market remains in its infancy while this fall season has proffered the ideal setting for a new slate of propositions. Extending a tonal opposite to the model’s debut “royal/yellow” offering, the most recent outfit indulges in a “Red Clay” scheme.
Kristin Cavallari Elevates Red High-Slit Minidress With Matching Lace-Up Sandals for 21 Seeds Cookbook Party
Kristin Cavallari gave holiday style a slick spin on Wednesday night. Posing at an event she hosted at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles for the launch of low-calorie tequila brand 21 Seeds’ Infused Tequila Cookbook Club, Cavallari wore a bright red minidress with a structural paneled base. The piece featured thin asymmetric straps attached to a draped neckline, given a sharp twist with a short thigh-high slit. A thick gold watch completed the “Hills” star’s ensemble, as well as a deep black manicure and pedicure. When it came to footwear, Cavallari strapped into a set of slick heeled sandals. Her pair featured red...
sneakernews.com
Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Nike CPFM Flea 1 Is Releasing On November 25th
The zany Nike CPFM Flea 1 by Cynthia Lu’s Cactus Plant Flea Market has an established release date of November 25th. Officially presented via a video featuring the multi-talented Goldie, the Nike CPFM Flea 1 undergoes a bit of gardening maintenance at the hands of the British DJ as he takes scissors to the hairy upper. He then adds exterior Swoosh onto to the trimmed upper to his liking, although you’re welcome to apply the adhesive logo wherever you please. The other CPFM Nike shoe makes a quick cameo appearance, although it appears that the 11/25 release date applies only to the CPFM Flea 1.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lemon Wash”
In preparation for 2023, the Jumpman has dressed the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a drove of new colorways. The “Lemon Wash,” which was first revealed earlier this month, is among one of the newest — and if the appearance of official images is any indication, a release is likely closer than we might think.
sneakernews.com
Stone Island Brings “Steel Blue” To Its New Balance 574 Legacy Collaboration
Having announced its Football Drop just a few days before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Stone Island x New Balance are set to extend the legacy of the Boston-based brand’s beloved 1988 construction in a tasteful conclusion the two cohort’s latest collaborative collection. Military influences are harkened to...
