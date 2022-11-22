ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

County Crime Report: Nov. 23

By Matthew Sasser Editor
 3 days ago
Nov. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:40 a.m., police responded to FirstHealth following a report of a stolen $160. The case is inactive.

Nov. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:46 p.m., police responded to Goodwill following a report of a suspect stealing shoes and communicating threats. The Rockingham Police Department charged Daniel Eugene Dailey.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:25 a.m., police responded to Arlo’s following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $200. The case is active.

Nov. 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:48 a.m., police responded to Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing various identification cards. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:41 p.m., police responded to Perdue Farms following a report of a suspect entering property without permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:10 a.m., police responded to a residence on Ardsley Road following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a Kindle tablet, valued at $149. The case is active.

Nov. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:39 a.m., police responded to Walmart following a report of a suspect concealing miscellaneous items. The Rockingham Police Department charged Cornesha Ayanna Johnson.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:31 p.m., police responded to a residence on South Caroline Street following a report of a suspect stealing a various items, including a wheelbarrow, a tool box, knee pads, a shovel and a pick. The case is active.

Nov. 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:22 p.m., police responded to Oak Avenue following a report of a suspect using a victim’s identity card. The case is active.

Nov. 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:34 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect refusing to leave. The Rockingham Police Department charged Justin Antonio Thorpe.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:07 a.m., police responded to a supermarket on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect committing identity threat. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:57 p.m., police responded to Dunham Sports on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing two ammo crates, valued at $479.99. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:41 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following a report of a damaged fence. The case is inactive.

Nov. 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:16 a.m., police responded to a residence on McKinnon Drive following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and stealing Apple Airpods, valued at $250, and a Movabo gold watch, valued at $400. The case is active.

ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

