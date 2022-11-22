Read full article on original website
ArgyleGroove
1d ago
Please don't come here and try to change the things you love about it. ADAPT
James Van Der Beek Reveals Daughter, 12, Discovered His Cry-Face Meme: 'Interesting to Navigate'
James Van Der Beek says his oldest two kids — 12-year-old Olivia and Joshua, 10 — are figuring out what their dad's fame means James Van Der Beek's kids are growing up and learning about their dad's fame. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Libby's Vegetables to benefit hunger relief organization Meals on Wheels America, the Dawson's Creek alum admitted that his oldest — daughter Olivia, 12 — has discovered his viral meme from the hit teen drama. "For some online learning, we got them iPads and they...
Complex
James Van Der Beek Says Daughter Uses ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Crying Meme on Him
James Van Der Beek has been forced to once again confront the legacy of his own famous crying meme, thanks to his eldest daughter Olivia. “For some online learning, we got them iPads and they immediately discovered memes,” the father of six told People. “So it started, my eldest sent me a meme of myself.” Van Der Beek recalled sending his 12-year-old daughter “one of me dancing or something,” but she had an ace up her sleeve.
Jonnie Irwin Says He's 'Making Memories' for Young Family By Documenting His Remaining Months
The British TV star, who shares three toddlers with his wife Jessica, is battling terminal lung cancer Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how painful it's been to battle terminal lung cancer as a father. The British TV star, 49, shares three children — Rex, 3, and 2-year-old twins, Rafa and Cormac with — his 40-year-old wife, Jessica. Given the limited time he has due to his illness, he wants to make the most of his remaining days. "I'm about making memories. I know my children are so young...
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!
Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
The Youngest Cast Members of 'Alaskan Bush People' Are Already Learning the Brown Lifestyle
The Brown family has had their fair share of trials and tribulations over the past few years between cancer diagnoses, patriarch Billy Brown’s tragic passing, and the Palmer Mountain wildfire. On the other hand, bringing new life into the world has been a bright spot in the Brown family, and Noah Brown’s kids are easily some of the most adorable in Alaskan Bush People.
Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, and now she's living her best life in Salt Lake City Welcome home, Christine Brown! The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown. "I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives...
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle
Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
90 Day's Debbie Sheds Bittersweet Tears Realizing She's Moving Countries to Be with a 'Man I Barely Know'
"It's just the unknown. It's a little frightening," Debbie admitted on Monday’s episode Reality has started to hit home for 90 Day: The Single Life's Debbie Johnson. On Monday's episode, Debbie and her boyfriend Tony finished packing up her house to make the big move to Canada. "The day has finally arrived," she revealed to the camera. "We're leaving Las Vegas and we're going to Canada. I can't believe it's really happening. I'm really excited." Debbie, 70, paused and continued, "The hardest part about leaving is uncertainty," she said. "I'm...
Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'
Lindsay Lohan is reveling in her newlywed life with husband Bader Shammas. At the top of the Mean Girls star's appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, Lohan, 36, called being married to financier Shammas "amazing." "I'm really lucky," Lohan told GMA. "I found my partner and he's an amazing man...
Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split
Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children
Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
Christina Hall Gives a Tour of Her Tennessee Home — and Includes a Cameo from Husband Josh
Christina Hall is showing off her new home — with a cameo from husband Joshua "Josh" Hall!. The HGTV star, 39, shared a video on Instagram Friday of her second home in Tennessee, which she purchased last year. In the clip, Christina gives her followers glimpses of the exterior...
1000-lb Sisters set to roll out two more seasons – but one Slaton family member is ‘taking a backseat’ in new episodes
1000-LB SISTERS has begun filming for season five, but Amy Slaton is planning on taking a back seat in the new episodes. TLC has not even announced a premiere date for season four yet; however, a source close to Tammy, 36, has exclusively told The U.S. Sun cameras are already rolling for the fifth season.
Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo
Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
‘Baby Holly’ missing for 40 years is reunited with family
A woman who vanished in mysterious circumstances after her parents were murdered in Texas more than 40 years ago has been reunited with her biological relatives.Holly Miller, known as “Baby Holly”, was left at a church in Arizona after her parents’ murder in a wooded area outside Houston in 1981 and later adopted.Her biological parents Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr were only identified in 2021 through a genealogy database. Ms Miller was tracked by a specialist cold case unit and discovered to be a mother of five living in Oklahoma in June.This week, she...
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Celebrate First Halloween with Their Three Kids as Minions
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik celebrated Halloween for the first time as family of five Loren and Alexei Brovarnik wore sweet matching costumes with their three kids as they celebrated their first Halloween as a family of five. On Tuesday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos from their Halloween out with daughter Ariel Raya, 8 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 1, and Shai Josef, 2. "Happy Halloween from Gru & his minions 😏," they captioend the shot, which shows Alexei holding Ariel in a little Minions onesie as he wears...
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
