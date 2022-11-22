ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer taps Bolden as first Black female Michigan Supreme Court justice

By Allison R. Donahue
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wo1ZW_0jKLdkp600

State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden, a candidate for Michigan Supreme Court, speaks at the Michigan Democratic Party's Election Day watch party in Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday afternoon that state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) will be joining the state Supreme Court upon current Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack’s retirement.

Bolden will be the first Black woman to serve on the high court and is Whitmer’s first appointment to the state’s Supreme Court. Michigan Supreme Court justices are nominated by state political parties, and justices nominated by Democrats currently hold a 4-3 majority.

Whitmer said Bolden will “bring a unique perspective to our high court as a Black woman—and as a new, working mom—that has too long been left out.”

“I will ensure equal access to justice, apply the law without fear or favor, and treat all who come before our state’s highest court with dignity and respect,” Bolden said, giving credit to black female judges “who blazed the path I seek to follow” — Judges Shelia Johnson, Debra Nance, Deborah Thomas, Cynthia Stephens and Denise Langford Morris.

“I hope that my voice on the Court will inspire future generations to pursue their dreams. I am humbled by this honor, and I am ready to get to work on behalf of all Michiganders,” Bolden said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qO4z_0jKLdkp600

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced former Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) will be joining the state Supreme Court on Nov. 22, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue

Bolden, who was nominated by Democrats, was the third-place finisher in the Nov. 8 election for two Supreme Court seats. Both were won by incumbents, Democratic-nominated Justice Richard Bernstein and GOP-nominated Justice Brian Zahra. The court’s 4-3 Democratic-nominated majority remained intact.

Bolden’s first term in the House started in January 2019 and she was reelected to a second term in 2020. She serves as the assistant Democratic Leader, a member of the House Judiciary and Insurance Committees, co-chair of the Legislative Attorney’s Caucus and chair of the House Democratic Caucus Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. Prior to serving in the House, Bolden was a civil litigation attorney in Detroit.

“The composition of our courts should reflect the population its rulings impact. I commend the Governor for selecting Kyra Bolden to serve on our state’s highest court,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “I know Representative Bolden to be a sincere, caring and thoughtful person who will always take into consideration the substantial impact of each and every one of her opinions. She will serve the state with integrity and humility and will do so honorably.”

In September, McCormack notified Whitmer that she plans to retire from the bench before the end of the year. McCormack joined the Supreme Court in 2013 and has served as chief justice since January 2019. Her first term as chief justice was when Republicans had a 4-3 majority, so it was an unusual move for a Democratic-nominated justice to be tapped for the role. McCormack was reelected in 2020 and the court flipped to a 4-3 Democratic-nominated majority.

In February, McCormack will take on the role of president and CEO of the New York-based American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution, a nonprofit that provides dispute resolution services to domestic and international clients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kciZX_0jKLdkp600

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced former Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) will be joining the state Supreme Court on Nov. 22, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue

“The state is gaining a smart, savvy and hardworking public servant as its newest justice,” McCormack said during a press event Tuesday before leaving the newcomer with words of wisdom.

“Justice Harris Bolden, you are joining a great institution and you’re going to have wonderful colleagues to work with. The responsibility you’re about to assume is not always going to be easy, but it’s always going to be vital to our system of constitutional democracy,” McCormack said.

Once appointed, Bolden will serve a partial term expiring at noon on Jan. 1, 2025. If she wishes to complete the remainder of McCormack’s term, which expires on Jan. 1, 2029, Bolden will be required to run for reelection in 2024.

Justice Elizabeth Clement, who was appointed to the court by former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, was unanimously chosen by the slate of Supreme Court justices as the court’s next chief justice for the remainder of the year.

Despite being nominated by Republicans, Clement has joined with Democratic-nominated justices in several cases, including a recent ruling from the court to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

The post Whitmer taps Bolden as first Black female Michigan Supreme Court justice appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Michiganders had the chance to vote on whether abortion would stay legal in the state.  The statewide proposal ended up passing on Nov. 8 by a 13-point margin, even finding support in deeply Republican counties and counties with no current access to abortion care. […] The post Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement

Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit where he […] The post Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers

Despite a wave of “pro-democracy” candidates winning office on Nov. 8, a large portion of election deniers on the ballot have also secured positions of power in the new Michigan Legislature — as well as two individuals in the state House who were at pro-Trump protests in Washington, D.C., last January. Attention has mostly been […] The post Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Whitmer appoints first Black woman to Michigan's top court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kyra Harris Bolden will become the first Black woman to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday, choosing a young lawyer who lost a close election just two weeks ago. Bolden will take the seat of Justice Bridget McCormack, who announced in September that she was resigning by the end of 2022 with six years left in her term. Bolden “will be bringing a unique perspective that has too long been left out, not only as a Black woman but also as a new mom,” Whitmer said during a news conference at the Supreme Court. Bolden, 34, is a state lawmaker from the Detroit area who has been a licensed lawyer for only eight years. She was a Democratic nominee for the Supreme Court in the Nov. 8 election but finished third in a race for two seats.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: Whitmer beats Dixon in Michigan governor’s race

Updated, 1:14 a.m., 11/9/22, with comments from Gov. Whitmer, 1:50 a.m., with updated results With over 65% of the state’s total votes tallied, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican nominee Tudor Dixon in Tuesday’s election. The Associated Press called the election just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. According to White House pool reports, President Joe Biden […] The post Updated: Whitmer beats Dixon in Michigan governor’s race appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer pledges to continue bipartisan effort even after Dems win Legislature, Dixon concedes

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to continue to lead in a bipartisan fashion during a 15-minute address to reporters, family members, state elected officials, and campaign staff on Wednesday after being elected to a second term. “This victory reminds us all that our governor’s office does not belong to any person or political party. It […] The post Whitmer pledges to continue bipartisan effort even after Dems win Legislature, Dixon concedes appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting

At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer says student voters could decide Michigan election during final campaign rally at MSU

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed out her reelection campaign Monday with a rally at her alma mater of Michigan State University, telling students that their votes could be what swings the final result of key statewide races on Tuesday. “This election could be decided by a few thousand votes. That could be made up just on […] The post Whitmer says student voters could decide Michigan election during final campaign rally at MSU appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Clement picked by Michigan Supreme Court as chief justice

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Elizabeth Clement is the new chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. Clement was the unanimous choice of her colleagues on the court. She takes over from Bridget McCormack, who is leaving the court as soon as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, picks a successor. Supreme Court justices are selected by governors when […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan governor’s race showcases a clash of digital campaign styles between Whitmer and Dixon

There are many divisions on policy between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon, from abortion rights to environmental policy. And there are vast differences between the two women running for Michigan’s highest office in their digital campaign strategies, as well. While Whitmer has run a steady stream of TV ads on her […] The post Michigan governor’s race showcases a clash of digital campaign styles between Whitmer and Dixon appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Bernstein and Zahra are reelected to the Michigan Supreme Court

Both of the incumbents have retained their seats on the Michigan Supreme Court. maintaining a narrow 4-3 Democratic-nominated majority. Political parties nominate candidates, although their political affiliation was not listed on the ballot. The candidates vied for two spots with eight-year terms on the court.  Justice Richard Bernstein, who was nominated by Democrats and is […] The post Bernstein and Zahra are reelected to the Michigan Supreme Court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan sees a calm Election Day with few voting problems or shenanigans

Two years after Republican protesters in Detroit placed Michigan in the national spotlight, Election Day was relatively calm across the state, with the worst-case scenarios not coming to pass. There had been concerns that with election deniers on the ballot across the state, there could have been candidates declaring victory long before the votes, especially […] The post Michigan sees a calm Election Day with few voting problems or shenanigans appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

After Whitmer scores a big win, speculation about a future presidential run ramps up

With her double-digit win on Nov. 8, there’s been no shortage of speculation about the political future of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, with national media postulating her viability as a future presidential candidate as early as 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to seek a second term. Whitmer did pledge during the campaign to […] The post After Whitmer scores a big win, speculation about a future presidential run ramps up appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan abortion, voting rights and term limits proposals are ahead in returns

Michigan voters on Tuesday appear to have supported three statewide proposals that would make changes to term limits, enshrine abortion rights and add voting rights measures in the state Constitution.  The Associated Press has not made calls as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but NBC News said that Proposal 3, the abortion rights measure, will pass. […] The post Michigan abortion, voting rights and term limits proposals are ahead in returns appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy