ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | Divided government and 2024

By Thomas Mills Politics NC
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CA8VM_0jKLdjwN00

Well, the leadership of both parties in the U.S. House is changing. Democrats will be led by Hakeem Jeffries and Kevin McCarthy will probably be Speaker, though that’s still not certain. Democrats, led nationally by Joe Biden, will push for legislation that helps Americans. Republicans, led by crazy, will investigate Hunter Biden and a host other perceived enemies. MAGA is the gift that keeps on giving to Democrats.

Republican control of the House without a large enough majority to actually govern is the best scenario for Democrats heading into 2024. Marjorie Taylor Green will have a prominent voice in the GOP caucus, scaring regular Americans away from the GOP. Lauren Boebert will take no lessons from her near-loss in a safe district and continue spew her bile. McCarthy, with an ungovernable caucus, will put his poor political skills on national display.

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign will further complicate GOP ambitions. He will almost certainly have a primary and the GOP could be split between its conservative traditionalists and reactionary populists. While the conservatives will continue to vote for Trump if he gets the nomination, the reactionaries are likely to reject an establishment candidate because Trump is willing to burn it all down. They should have taken care of him when they had the chance.

Democrats have an opportunity to establish themselves as the moderate party in the country, governing seriously and working to make the country better for most Americans. Divided government will prevent them from getting much accomplished over the next two years, but they can showcase their priorities and agenda to the public.

Americans want more affordable health care, higher minimum wages, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, legal abortion, and accessible college. In contrast, they don’t want the non-stop investigations of peripheral political players and imaginary scandals that have little impact on their lives. They also don’t want bans on abortion. For two years, we’re going to see both sides promoting their values and agendas without a whole lot of action.

Over the next two years, the bills passed in 2022 will begin to take effect. Infrastructure projects will help keep unemployment low while Americans will see improvements to roads, bridges, and broadband. Seniors will see their prescription costs decrease. Inflation is headed down and projected to be within the Federal Reserve’s two percent target by the end of next year, just in time for the 2024 election to begin in earnest. The 2024 presidential election will give voters a clear contrast between the Democrats and Republicans, shaped by two years of arguments without results, a strong economy, low inflation, and the implementation of bills that were passed in 2022. Divided government may leave Democrats in the strongest position they’ve held since 2008.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Nancy Pelosi Swears She Won’t Be ‘the Mother-in-Law in the Kitchen’

In just a few weeks, Nancy Pelosi will not hold the title of Speaker of the House, House Minority Leader, or even Minority Whip.For the first time in two decades, Pelosi will simply be a member of Congress, trading in her regal Capitol office complex for a cubbyhole office across the street in one of the ministerial House office buildings.On Thursday, the Speaker announced that she would not seek another term as the leader of House Democrats when they return to the minority next year. But she will remain in the position she has held since 1987 and was just...
Salon

Get ready for Shadow Speaker Marjorie Taylor Greene: She's running the show

The first time Rep. Kevin McCarthy ran for speaker of the House was back in 2015, at the beginning of the fateful 2016 campaign. He was considered a shoo-in to replace former Speaker John Boehner who quit in disgust and skedaddled back to Ohio after the going-over he received from the newly empowered Freedom Caucus. McCarthy was a prodigious fundraiser who wore his ambition on his sleeve. He was on the cusp of achieving his dream when he put his foot in his mouth and admitted that the Republicans weren't entirely on the up-and-up in their exaggerated concern about the terrorist attack in Benghazi and all the related investigations:
GEORGIA STATE
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
MSNBC

The leader of the Oath Keepers may have just doomed himself

After several weeks, the first seditious conspiracy case federal prosecutors have brought in a decade will soon be in the hands of the jury. Five members of the Oath Keepers organization are charged with seditious conspiracy and several other felonies, all centering around the group’s efforts to violently interfere in the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Although the government’s evidence is strong, the case is not without its challenges. But the decision of the lead defendant and founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, to testify in his own defense may actually have made the prosecution’s case even stronger.
The Hill

End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader

The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Omar and out: McCarthy vows to yank 'Squad' member from House committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Saturday he intends to make good on his promise to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee when the GOP takes control of Congress next year. McCarthy made the comments while speaking at the high-profile Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin mercilessly mocked on Twitter after Alaska election loss to Mary Peltola: ‘I can see her defeat from my house’

Sarah Palin’s defeat in Alaska’s congressional race quickly turned into a free-for-all on Twitter, with users eagerly dunking on the former vice presidential candidate and “Tea Party” Republican for being the latest ally of Donald Trump to lose.Mary Peltola declared victory on Wednesday after the race was finally called, weeks after voting ended across the country and most races were concluded. The Democrat becomes the first to represent Alaska in the US Congress in decades and did so with a strong backing of bipartisan support, including an endorsement from Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the state’s two members in...
ALASKA STATE
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy