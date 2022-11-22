ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

GOP-controlled House: Children playing poorly in the climate change sandbox

By Gary Yohe, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLiAL_0jKLdWPo00

The incoming Republican-controlled House in the 118th Congress will apparently move to eliminate the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis . This is classic “head in the sand, don’t bother me with the facts” behavior that we have come to expect from the Republicans — and it is dangerous.

The House select committee could never be a threat to the GOP’s pro-fossil fuel and backward-looking agenda. It has never proposed any legislation to limit the emissions of greenhouse gases, and it never will. Environmental bills of that sort can only be crafted and proposed by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce . It is only within that committee that climate legislation to abate climate change can begin its tortuous route to floor debate and potential passage to the Senate for consent. Not exactly the “School House Rock” story of a bill that we grew up with.

So, what is right with the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. First of all, it is bipartisan. It is chaired by Democrat Rep. Kathy Castor from hurricane-battered Florida. Three members are from California where wildfires have ravaged the landscape and cost billions of dollars in damage, thousands of homes and hundreds of lives. The committee majority includes a representative from Colorado, where droughts have wreaked havoc over the past few years, as well as a representative from Texas, dealing now with deadly winter storms in addition to summer heatwaves and drought.

Republican Rep. Garret Graves from Louisiana is the ranking member of the minority. He is joined by Republican representatives from Alabama, California, West Virginia, Texas and Ohio — all states that have seen damage born of extreme events attributed at least in part to climate change.

The select committee’s formed in 2019 rallied its members around the theme of “Creating a Climate Resilient America” with an initial focus on “ Overcoming the health risks of the climate crisis .” Another hearing typically focused on a different climate risk — turning attention to the ubiquitous topic of infrastructure, “ Transportation investment for solving the climate crisis .” The overarching point that ultimately emerged is that you likely cannot get long term investment right if you do not take climate risk into account.

The environmental community has always been critical of these hearings because their even split of witnesses chosen by Democrats and Republicans always made it look like climate change was a 50-50 proposition. Indeed, the Congressional Record is the only documentation of climate risk that reflects that fiction. The scientific consensus is overwhelming on human-caused climate change.

But the select committee never proposed a price on carbon. Nor did it call for restricting oil or gas exploration. And it certainly did not call closing coal mines. These may all be good ideas in the minds of many, but the Republicans need not fear that the select committee would ever be investigating them. Or holding hearings on them. Instead, the select committee was heeding climate scientist John Holdren’s insight that the country has three choices when it comes to climate change: abate, adapt or suffer. And they wanted to reduce the suffering.

It was in the dealing effectively with the third choice that the select committee decided to spend its capital. Their hearings brought climate risks to the fore and entered them into the public record — but not in the abstract. The idea was to bring climate risk to bear on public and private investment decisions so that public or private money would not be wasted, and human lives would not unnecessarily be lost.

You only have to pay attention to attributed climate impacts distributed across the nation and the world to know that the select committee was onto something important. People need to be informed by whatever medium were available so that their suffering can be minimized whatever the abatement stance of the country or the world.

So, why eliminate the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis? Because even its narrowly focused truth is a nuisance. And, of course, because it was created under the Speakership of Nancy Pelosi. Its dismantling is, therefore and perhaps most accurately, a manifestation of the childish retaliation and tribal politics of the past six years.

The country and the planet cannot afford such behavior.

Gary Yohe, Ph.D., is the Huffington Foundation professor of Economics and Environmental Studies, Emeritus at Wesleyan University.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 5

Rudy Gerbracht
2d ago

The dems would rather hasten the climate demise with EVs than face facts.

Reply
7
Related
Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
Salon

It's not just Trump: Midterms show the religious right is an albatross around the GOP's neck

A couple of weeks out from a midterm election in which Republicans dramatically underperformed, one major theme has emerged in the post-mortems: Donald Trump is to blame. Turns out that voters do not like efforts to overthrow democracy, like Trump's attempted coup or the January 6 insurrection. As data analyst Nate Cohn at the New York Times demonstrated, Trump's "preferred primary candidates" — who usually won a Trump endorsement by backing his Big Lie — fell behind "other G.O.P. candidates by about five percentage points." The result is a number of state, local and congressional offices were lost that Republicans might otherwise have won.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

781K+
Followers
89K+
Post
556M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy