Read full article on original website
Linda Bush
2d ago
maybe it's Walmart cared enough about the theft in their store, I could care more too. but I'm sick of hearing the cops constantly asking for help for a multi million dollar company who refused to put security in to help itself!
Reply(1)
12
Michael
2d ago
kinda hard when people are aloud wearing masks in stores now and can get away with it..so good luck finding them cuz probably won't happen 😆
Reply
2
ce ess
2d ago
it's not stealing, it's boosting the economy of the oppressed don't ya know!?!?!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police looking for ammunition owner
New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
Man wanted in Virginia found in Jamestown, police say
Covenant Manor is located on W. 3rd Street.
erienewsnow.com
Police Look to Identify Suspects in Theft at Millcreek Mall
Police are investigating a theft of merchandise at the Millcreek Mall. Two female suspects were captured on video taking merchandise from a store inside the mall, police said. Investigators did not provide any further details including the name of the store. They then left the mall in a silver Volvo...
5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
Man accused of leading deputies on chase across two counties
On Thursday, just before 4 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's office says a vehicle was seen quickly moving south on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUI, Suspected Infant Abuse, Vehicle vs. Deer Crash
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Residents Escape Injury in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, November 20, on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County. Police say 33-year-old Michael P. Behe Jr.,...
yourdailylocal.com
Conewango Township Police Seeking Assistance Identifying Individual
CONEWANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Conewango Township police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify an individual regarding a retail theft at Walmart. The incident occurred on Oct. 27, 2022. Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to contact Officer Andersen with the Conewango Township police at 814-726-0725.
Preliminary hearing set for Erie man involved with shot fired in Millcreek Mall
An Erie man will go to trial for an incident that led to a gun being fired inside the Millcreek Mall. A total of eight charges were bound over following a preliminary hearing for James Troop III, 18, which include charges of robbery and aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sept. 18. According to police, […]
explore venango
Area Woman Pleads Guilty in Straw Firearms Purchase Case
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman has pleaded guilty to a charge of Statement Under Penalty in a case in which she was accused of making a straw firearms purchase. A straw firearms purchase is when a person agrees to acquire a firearm for someone else who is legally unable to purchase a firearm for themselves.
Viriginia kidnapping victims rescued in Pennsylvania Walmart, suspect caught: Police
Investigators in Virginia told Wilkes-Barre police they received information that the suspect and the two victims were inside the Walmart in their Pennsylvania town.
erienewsnow.com
Trailer with $43K Worth of Scrap Metal Stolen from TA Travel Stop in Harborcreek
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a trailer which had $43,000 worth of scrap metal from a truck stop in Harborcreek Township, according to troopers. It was taken from the TA Travel Stop on Depot Rd. sometime between 1 and 9 a.m. Nov. 17, State Police said. The...
Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
wesb.com
Two Victims of Identity Theft
Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
Trailer with $43K in scrap metal stolen from Erie travel center
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal. PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on […]
Police seek suspect in Hempfield gift card fraud
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect in an incident last month at the Hempfield Walmart. Police said a man shown in surveillance photos they released on Monday is suspected of making a fraudulent return of gift cards at the store at about 3 p.m. on Oct 29.
Police respond to vehicle accident on W 29th and Liberty streets
A two-car crash briefly closed down an Erie intersection on Wednesday night. That accident happened at the intersection of West 29th and Liberty streets. Calls went out around 8:30 p.m. Two vehicles could be seen with moderate to heavy damage colliding with each other and a telephone pole. The state of both drivers is unknown […]
erienewsnow.com
Arrests Made Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation At Motel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a months long narcotics investigation at a northern Chautauqua County motel. On Tuesday, the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Fredonia Police Department executed a search warrant at 10455 Bennett Rd. room 117 in the Village of Fredonia. A vehicle at the same location was also searched.
erienewsnow.com
Law Enforcement Cracking Down On Unsafe Driving This Thanksgiving
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement agencies across our region are cracking down on unsafe driving as the winter holiday travel season officially kicks off. Across the nation this Thanksgiving, auto club AAA estimates that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5 percent increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.
yourdailylocal.com
Arrest Made in May Country Fair Robbery
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police made an arrest stemming from a May 23 robbery at the Country Fair at 413 Pennsylvania Ave. E. The suspect cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time of the arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause,...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus. Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School. Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours...
Comments / 14