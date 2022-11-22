Headlines: LAPD Requests $119 Million Budget Increase; CHP Warns They Will Be out On Full Force on Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
Supporters help raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash: 'We're going to be there'
Law enforcement and community members came together Wednesday to support the recruits who are still recovering after being struck by a driver during their morning jog in Whittier last week.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando Valley Couple Extradited from Montenegro to LA to Begin Sentence
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme has been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his...
LAPD Officials Determined That Officer Who Killed 14-Year-Old at Burlington Coat Factory Last Year Didn’t Follow Policy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —North Hollywood: Officials determined that LAPD Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. broke department policy when he shot at a...
Sheriff's Department hosts fundraiser for recruits hit by wrong-way driver
The grill was smoking, the burgers were flipping and the line was growing as hundreds came to Norwalk to help the injured recruits from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy Class 464. Many were from the law enforcement community. Some drove through hours of Thanksgiving traffic to show their support. "Even though we are not from Los Angeles County or the L.A. area, we are all brothers out here and this is a big deal for us," said Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack.Local business owners and community members donated the food and materials for this fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
Big Rig Hauling Frozen Food Overturns on Freeway
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A big rig hauling frozen food overturned on the westbound 10 Freeway to the north and southbound 605 Freeway transition road… Read more "Big Rig Hauling Frozen Food Overturns on Freeway"
A New Era of ‘Legal’ Street Vending Awaits L.A.’s Sidewalk Vendors, But Will They Finally Stop Getting Fined?
This story was produced in partnership with Capital and Main. It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers, and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
foxla.com
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
Jalopnik
LA Police Recover $18 Million in Stolen Goods From Train Robbery Rings
Union Pacific kicked off 2022 with some bad news: Its freight trains were being raided on tracks in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Lincoln Heights. Thieves tore open packages, leaving garbage and items they were unable to resell littering the tracks. Back in January images of packages strewn about train...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway
IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
Wrong Way Driver Arrested for Possible DUI
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, regarding a wrong-way traffic collision on the northbound 57 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard in the city of Diamond Bar. Once...
‘It’s not a game:’ Resident struck, injured during Anaheim street takeover
One person was seriously injured when he was struck by a driver fleeing a wild street takeover in Anaheim late Wednesday. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Rio Vista Street and East South Street. Video showed a red Ford Mustang doing doughnuts in the intersection before Anaheim Police Department officers […]
foxla.com
LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA
LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
1 Injured in Hollywood Gas Station Shooting
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man was shot while in an SUV at an Arco gas station before being taken to a Hollywood urgent care by friends… Read more "1 Injured in Hollywood Gas Station Shooting"
Police Investigate Shooting of 2 Victims at Luxury Apartment Building in Hollywood
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Two victims were shot at the El Centro Luxury Apartments located on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles around 10:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victims were shot when the suspect produced...
Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
