ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Headlines: LAPD Requests $119 Million Budget Increase; CHP Warns They Will Be out On Full Force on Thanksgiving

By Lexis-Olivier Ray
LATACO
LATACO
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on freeway in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's Department hosts fundraiser for recruits hit by wrong-way driver

The grill was smoking, the burgers were flipping and the line was growing as hundreds came to Norwalk to help the injured recruits from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy Class 464. Many were from the law enforcement community. Some drove through hours of Thanksgiving traffic to show their support. "Even though we are not from Los Angeles County or the L.A. area, we are all brothers out here and this is a big deal for us," said Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack.Local business owners and community members donated the food and materials for this fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway

IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
IRWINDALE, CA
Key News Network

Wrong Way Driver Arrested for Possible DUI

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, regarding a wrong-way traffic collision on the northbound 57 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard in the city of Diamond Bar. Once...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
foxla.com

LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA

LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy