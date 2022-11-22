Headlines: LAPD Requests $119 Million Budget Increase; CHP Warns They Will Be out On Full Force on Thanksgiving

The grill was smoking, the burgers were flipping and the line was growing as hundreds came to Norwalk to help the injured recruits from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy Class 464. Many were from the law enforcement community. Some drove through hours of Thanksgiving traffic to show their support. "Even though we are not from Los Angeles County or the L.A. area, we are all brothers out here and this is a big deal for us," said Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack.Local business owners and community members donated the food and materials for this fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO