EL PASO, Texas – For the fourth consecutive game this season, the Alcorn Braves (2-2) delivered a gutsy road performance with attacking defense at the core, this time opening play at the Jim Forbes Classic against host UTEP. Although the Braves battled back from a 12-point deficit to not only claim a second-half lead, but also force two overtimes, the Miners were able to separate in the second bonus period and down the Braves 73-61. The Braves are back in action tomorrow against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO