ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alcorn State Sports

After Defensive Standoff, Alcorn Outpaced in UTEP 2nd Overtime

EL PASO, Texas – For the fourth consecutive game this season, the Alcorn Braves (2-2) delivered a gutsy road performance with attacking defense at the core, this time opening play at the Jim Forbes Classic against host UTEP. Although the Braves battled back from a 12-point deficit to not only claim a second-half lead, but also force two overtimes, the Miners were able to separate in the second bonus period and down the Braves 73-61. The Braves are back in action tomorrow against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

UNM vs. NMSU basketball series has been cancelled for 2022

UNM Athletics has announced the UNM vs. NMSU men's basketball series has been cancelled for this season following Saturday's deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Saturday's matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies that was originally postponed has now been cancelled. The Dec. 3 matchup between New Mexico and New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA: Fool Me Once...

So, not a lot to play for if you're UTSA, huh? Already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Title Game, with nothing on the line this week against UTEP? Au contraire mon frere. UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor says his team has plenty of incentive to close out the C-USA schedule undefeated, and what happened last year at North Texas will serve as a reminder. Here's more.
KRQE News 13

Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico Students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Back to the 60s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. Well we are back in the 60s but its still cold out there so make sure to bundle up.🥶🧥. Tomorrow we will be in the upper 60s and then drop to the upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day.🦃🍽🍂🍁 So get ready for that cold front especially on top of those breezy conditions!
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday night, which is expected to bring chilly conditions Thursday and Friday. Layer up and bundle up for Thanksgiving day, especially if you plan to head out to the parade!. Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

We're in for a cold and windy Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — We are looking at temperatures in the mid 60s for Wednesday and breezy conditions. An overnight cold front will bring us a cold Thanksgiving Day, breezy winds and winter weather. Now is the time to practice the 4 Ps: Check on "People" who need...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Rain and snow chances Friday

Thanksgiving Day looks decent other than some winds picking up as a cold front approaches from the north. Temps will stay limited to the 50's for highs. Friday a slug of moisture will combine with some colder air to allow for some rain perhaps mixing with some snow. Not expecting accumulation in the El Paso area but the mountains will see accumulation - up to 8" above 7500'.
EL PASO, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
CANUTILLO, TX
KVIA

Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy