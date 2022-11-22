Read full article on original website
Related
New radio show taps into Native youth culture
‘Indigenous YOUth Nation’ features teens, tweens sharing their experiences
techaiapp.com
Vr App “Retreat” To Revolutionize Approach To Well-Being And Education
Retreat is a VR app and social education platform that connects users with world-class experts and courses focusing on self-improvement and personal development. The app transports learners to immersive virtual worlds with the goal of helping users upgrade their “real-world avatars” by equipping them with “tangible real-world skills.”
hackernoon.com
A Q&A With Virtual Coffee's Bekah Hawrot Weigel, on Creating & Finding Community
Welcome to this series of Q&As I’m publishing with inspirational mentors and community builders in the technology industry! It’s an honor to have had the opportunity to hear from these inspirational leaders who dedicate their time and positive energy to shaping a better future for developers. Over at...
nftevening.com
Rug Radio: A Complete Guide to the Web3 Media Platform
Rug Radio is Web3’s first fully-decentralized media platform, and hosts the largest show in web3. With a range of different shows, hosted by a variety of web3 experts, it has become the go-to talkshow outlet. The digital media outlet has also expanded beyond radio shows to build a membership token ($RUG), a ‘Rug Genesis NFT’ collection, and even a DAO (RugDAO).
World Screen News
Science Docs Find Success with Storytelling
The past several years have seen increased interest in science documentaries from audiences and buyers, what with the pandemic, increased warnings about climate change and a slew of other societal problems, according to several executives involved with the genre. “With an increasing need for educational programming, especially during the pandemic,...
Ham Radio Licensing on the Cheap Can Build Enthusiasm and Instill a Need to Learn More
HF radio base stationPhoto bySigmund/UnsplashonUnsplash. Maybe you've seen the movie Independence Day, where they used Morse Code via military and amateur radio operators to coordinate an attack that saved the world from an alien invasion, or Transformers, where they use the old radios in the Hoover Dam command room to call in support. Things sure seemed to work back then, and still do. Many examples exist in the movies where the "old ham radios" are used to save people.
Comments / 0