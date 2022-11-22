Read full article on original website
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
New York Used to Have Coral Reefs and Truck-Sized Sea Scorpions
According to a report by Nick Lavars of New Atlas, scientists studying samples of 390 year old seawater found that an ancient body of water in Upstate New York used to have coral reefs and truck-sized sea scorpions. According to the report, the scientists accidentally made the discovery while they...
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
The Top 5 Best Outlet Malls in New York To Save Money While Shopping
Let's face it: whether you are ready for it or not, the holiday season has arrived and that means it's time to hit the stores. Do you have the list of what everyone is looking for, or maybe you have some ideas of your own for them?. I haven't been...
Most Unique New Year’s Eve Drops In New York & Pennsylvania
New Year's Eve 2022. It's going to be here quicker than you may think. For some of us, we can't wait, hoping for a better 2023. But we say that every year at this time, right? Oh well, we can only hope. One of the most popular things about New...
New York Firefighters Need You to Clear Snow from Hydrants
According to a report by Megan Hatch of WYSR, if you have a fire hydrant on your property, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York has an important message for you. Clear the snow around it. If you're a Binghamton lifer, this probably isn't news to you. You've...
What is New York’s Southern Tier So Excited About This Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving. A day to be, well thankful for whatever you wish. It could be one thing, or It could be many things. And with that, we add time off, spending the holiday with family, maybe shopping, and putting up the holiday decorations. After watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, and...
Want to Help Buffalo Snow Victims? Donors Beware!
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection Services is warning people wanting to help those affected by the snow disaster in the Buffalo area and Northern New York to be careful. The N.Y.S. D.C.P. says scams always crop up in the wake of emergency situations as criminals attempt to...
New Yorkers Ask, “Is Christmas Always on a Sunday?”
If you're a New Yorker and confused about what day of the week Christmas falls on, you're in good company and we're here to help clear things up for you. As we were pouring through some top-searched questions asked by New Yorkers on Google we stumbled on this – “is Christmas always on a Sunday?”
Things Upstate New York Drivers Need To Survive Winter Roads
We had our first winter weather advisory of the season. We didn't get as much snow as anticipated as the temperatures stayed above freezing. We've been fortunate so far but it will happen and probably at the most inopportune time. After all, winter is the most difficult driving season event...
New Yorkers Plan Less Travel for Thanksgiving This Year
Remember when we were kids and the holidays were a huge deal? We’d get together with our grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and even some friends we loved as family and we’d share a massive meal and then go outside to toss a football or nap on the couch after stuffing ourselves full.
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
New York State Ranks High For Pothole Damage In The USA
Unbelievable. 3 billion dollars a year. That's the average amount of money spent each year to repair vehicles due to potholes in the USA according to Quote Wizard. That's a lot of money. But as you know, especially for those of us who live in the northeast part of the country, potholes are a part of life, no matter what the season. Although early spring is the worst with temperature changes and more potholes appearing.
Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households
New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
Spike in Car vs. Deer Collisions in Southern Tier Expected to Continue
For a second time in the past couple of weeks, Emergency Services dispatch operators in the region are reporting a large increase in the number of collisions involving vehicles and deer on Southern Tier roadways and say even more are expected in the next few days. Besides the animals being...
New York Won’t Allow Homeowners Association to Ban Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had signed legislation that would prevent homeowners' associations from prohibiting charging stations for electric vehicles. The legislation is aimed at removing barriers to installing electric vehicle charging stations on private property. A lack of charging...
New York Announces $21.4 Million to Support Displaced Ukrainians
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced $21.4 million in funding to support displaced Ukrainians living in New York after fleeing the Russian invasion. According to the press release, approximately 14,000 of the 75,000 people that fled to the United States are living in...
Broome County May Buy Union, Maine Land for Future Development
Almost 300 acres of land in the town of Union and Maine could be used for a new industrial park. The Broome County Industrial Development Agency is acquiring an option to purchase property along Airport Road and East Maine Road. The three parcels are about halfway between Route 17 and the Greater Binghamton Airport.
New York State To Allow Compensation For College Student-Athletes
If you follow college sports especially football then you've probably heard about the NCAA's "Name, Image and Likeness" or NIL. The debate has raged for years on whether or not, student-athletes should get paid to play. The athlete wasn't allowed to share in the benefit (beyond a scholarship) which was...
