The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!

Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
The Whale 99.1 FM

15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!

Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
The Whale 99.1 FM

Want to Help Buffalo Snow Victims? Donors Beware!

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection Services is warning people wanting to help those affected by the snow disaster in the Buffalo area and Northern New York to be careful. The N.Y.S. D.C.P. says scams always crop up in the wake of emergency situations as criminals attempt to...
BUFFALO, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New Yorkers Ask, “Is Christmas Always on a Sunday?”

If you're a New Yorker and confused about what day of the week Christmas falls on, you're in good company and we're here to help clear things up for you. As we were pouring through some top-searched questions asked by New Yorkers on Google we stumbled on this – “is Christmas always on a Sunday?”
The Whale 99.1 FM

New Yorkers Plan Less Travel for Thanksgiving This Year

Remember when we were kids and the holidays were a huge deal? We’d get together with our grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and even some friends we loved as family and we’d share a massive meal and then go outside to toss a football or nap on the couch after stuffing ourselves full.
The Whale 99.1 FM

Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores

The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York State Ranks High For Pothole Damage In The USA

Unbelievable. 3 billion dollars a year. That's the average amount of money spent each year to repair vehicles due to potholes in the USA according to Quote Wizard. That's a lot of money. But as you know, especially for those of us who live in the northeast part of the country, potholes are a part of life, no matter what the season. Although early spring is the worst with temperature changes and more potholes appearing.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households

New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York State To Allow Compensation For College Student-Athletes

If you follow college sports especially football then you've probably heard about the NCAA's "Name, Image and Likeness" or NIL. The debate has raged for years on whether or not, student-athletes should get paid to play. The athlete wasn't allowed to share in the benefit (beyond a scholarship) which was...
The Whale 99.1 FM

