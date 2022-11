AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Football moved to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings this week following Friday's 38-27 win against Baylor at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns also checked in at No. 21 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Longhorns (8-4,...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO