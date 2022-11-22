Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
Check out this beautiful fall sunset as seen from the On Top of The World Community in Ocala. Thanks to Susan Chicarello for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Keystone Arabian Horse Experience
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new experience is coming to the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Keystone Arabian Horse Experience.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
Ocala, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
villages-news.com
Christmas tree lighting season to kick off in The Villages
The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages. The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion. Lake Sumter Landing...
florida-backroads-travel.com
RICHLOAM GENERAL STORE
The Richloam General Store is open for business. It is a historic structure dating back to 1922 that was originally used as a general store. Over the years it also served as a railroad express station and post office. The store is about one half mile south of State Road...
Chick’N’Cone to Open Winter Garden Location
A simple fast-casual concept, Chick’N’Cone serves four primary dishes—the Chick’N’Cone, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and a chicken bowl.
Names of Central Florida firefighters killed in line of duty added to Fallen Firefighter Memorial
OCALA, Fla. — Each year, members of the fire service community and their families gather at Florida State Fire College in Ocala to honor firefighters from across Florida who lost their lives in the line of duty. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. At a ceremony on...
orangeobserver.com
German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden
Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
It Stinks
When Suzy and Richard Stam try to use their lanai, the smells and chemicals from the Marion Landing wastewater treatment plant adjacent to their backyard drive them back indoors. Besides the noxious odors, “We don’t know what chemicals they’re using,” Suzy Stam said. “I feel it in my eyes and...
Bay News 9
Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness
TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
Orlando man becomes overnight multi-millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jerry Norasing claimed the $5 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the RaceTrac on South Highway 27 in Clermont.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Crystal River, FL
With a location in Northern Florida, the town of Crystal River takes a lot of culinary cues from the nearby southern states. And being near the Gulf Coast, seafood is at the forefront of many restaurants in town. So, if you like southern cooking and seafood, you’re in for a...
Bay News 9
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
Multi-million dollar lottery jackpot sold at Florida 7-Eleven
One lucky Florida Lottery player will go home with 2 million more reasons to smile after they hit the jackpot playing the Jackpot Triple Play.
