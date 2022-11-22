ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’

I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
OCALA, FL
High School Football PRO

Ocala, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The P.K. Yonge High School football team will have a game with Trinity Catholic High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Christmas tree lighting season to kick off in The Villages

The Christmas tree lighting season is set to kick off in The Villages. The merriment begins with the first Christmas tree lighting event Saturday, Nov. 26 at Brownwood Paddock Square. Performers will include the Mystic Jewels, All That Ballroom, the Prime Time Twirlers and Music in Motion. Lake Sumter Landing...
THE VILLAGES, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

RICHLOAM GENERAL STORE

The Richloam General Store is open for business. It is a historic structure dating back to 1922 that was originally used as a general store. Over the years it also served as a railroad express station and post office. The store is about one half mile south of State Road...
WEBSTER, FL
orangeobserver.com

German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden

Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Ocala Gazette

It Stinks

When Suzy and Richard Stam try to use their lanai, the smells and chemicals from the Marion Landing wastewater treatment plant adjacent to their backyard drive them back indoors. Besides the noxious odors, “We don’t know what chemicals they’re using,” Suzy Stam said. “I feel it in my eyes and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness

TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
TAVARES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages

A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
LEESBURG, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Crystal River, FL

With a location in Northern Florida, the town of Crystal River takes a lot of culinary cues from the nearby southern states. And being near the Gulf Coast, seafood is at the forefront of many restaurants in town. So, if you like southern cooking and seafood, you’re in for a...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Bay News 9

The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
LEESBURG, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

