Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Related
3 overreactions from Texas football’s hardy win over Baylor
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 24 ranked Texas football made a real statement to close out the regular season. Texas won two straight games to finish out a regular season that marked a campaign of progress thus far for Sark and his staff. Sark and the Longhorns finished up...
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Falls at No. 4 Texas
AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell 91-54 to the No. 4 University of Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Gregory Gym, as part of the Leon Black Classic. The Vaqueros (4-3) were led by senior Justin Johnson who finished with 18...
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian examines if Longhorns' season was a success
Texas football walked away from its matchup against Baylor on Friday afternoon with a 38-27 win. The Longhorns improved to 8-4 overall (6-3 Big 12) and could have the opportunity to face TCU in the Big 12 championship game if No. 15 Kansas State loses to Kansas on Saturday. It’s a goal that head coach Steven Sarkisian has hoped for his team to achieve this season, but he said that whether or not the Longhorns make it to the Big 12 Championship, he still thinks this season was a success for his team.
4 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s finale win over Baylor
To close out the regular season, Texas football was triumphant on Black Friday coming out of a gritty battle against head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears. The final score didn’t indicate just how close this game was most of the way, with Texas taking the win by a score of 38-27.
Jim Calhoun Says Kevin Durant Was Committed Elsewhere Before Texas
Kevin Durant's lone college season was spent at the University of Texas, but the sharp-shooting superstar almost ended up in the Northeast. It was reported back in 2005 at the time of Durant's commitment to Texas that he almost chose UConn instead. According to longtime Huskies head coach Jim Calhoun, it went beyond his program just being a finalist for the Washington, D.C. native.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook goes 91 yards for a touchdown
Texas wide receiver commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker for DeSoto. Cook has put together a fantastic senior season and he has continued to be a big play machine for the Eagles in the playoffs. Yesterday against Tomball, Cook made his presence felt immediately by taking a pass...
Cowboys Down Pirates In Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team used a strong second-half performance to down Southwestern 81-71 in non-conference action on Friday evening in Georgetown.
Social media, fans react to Texas football’s gritty win over Baylor
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 23 ranked Texas football were able to win their second game in a row to close out the regular season on Black Friday. Texas downed head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears on the afternoon of Nov. 25 to reach the eight-win mark to conclude the regular season on a high note.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tony Hamilton, defense lead College Station football team past Georgetown in rematch
WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The celebrations were his way of celebrating the College Station football team getting revenge on Georgetown. And Hamilton could have taken even more bows as the all-around athlete made plays on both sides of the...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25
Regional round games took place all around the state Friday with the winners going to the quarterfinals. Westlake notched its 53rd consecutive victory in convincing fashion over San Benito 44-7 in 6A-Division I play and Dripping Springs clobbered Harlingen 45-0 in the 6A-Division II bracket.
Bastrop, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Columbus High School football team will have a game with Cameron Yoe High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
New Braunfels radio crew kept out of press box during football playoffs
The station didn't have an issue when the two teams played in 2021.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?
Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?
According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features
208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
8 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a rollover crash that injured eight people. The crash happened in the 6400 block of 183 Toll on Wednesday evening around 5:19 p.m. According to ATCEMS, two children and three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
thetexastasty.com
The 5 Most Instagrammable Restaurants in Austin
Okay, I’ll admit it: I do a lot of things purely for the aesthetic. It’s fun! At any given time, I like to know that a snapshot taken of my life could be used in a coming-of-age movie (at least in the background, I’d hope). So when I see an Instagram post of an aesthetic restaurant on my feed, it immediately sparks my curiosity.
Rollover crash in east Austin sends 5 to the hospital
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
Comments / 0