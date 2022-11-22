Texas football walked away from its matchup against Baylor on Friday afternoon with a 38-27 win. The Longhorns improved to 8-4 overall (6-3 Big 12) and could have the opportunity to face TCU in the Big 12 championship game if No. 15 Kansas State loses to Kansas on Saturday. It’s a goal that head coach Steven Sarkisian has hoped for his team to achieve this season, but he said that whether or not the Longhorns make it to the Big 12 Championship, he still thinks this season was a success for his team.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO