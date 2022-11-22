INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.

