WIBC.com
NWS: High Temperatures to Be Near 50 Until the End of the Month Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Some places in Indiana could be getting rain Thanksgiving night. The National Weather Service does not believe it will be much more than a tenth of an inch of rain for most places. “It’s going to be really nice, though, for this time of year. We’re expecting temperatures around...
cbs4indy.com
Mild and dry ahead of the holiday
We’re off to another dry and quiet start across central Indiana. While temperatures are cold this morning, we’re still trending warmer than the mornings before. That trend will be the same with the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will rise to the mid 50s. Winds will pickup during the afternoon hours with gusts near 20 mph. These winds will be lighter than they were on Monday. Overall, the day will be fantastic. Be sure to take the sunglasses as the skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day.
cbs4indy.com
A look back at Thanksgiving in Indiana: warmest, coldest, wettest, snowiest
INDIANA — Is your ideal Thanksgiving 60° and sunny? How about 30° and snowing? Indiana has had its fair share of different weather on Thanksgiving Day! Let’s look back. The warmest Thanksgiving in Indianapolis was in 1896 and tied with 1973 when the high temperature reached 69°. The coldest low temperature was back in 1930 at just 1°. The coldest high temperature, during the day, was also in 1930 at 14°. The wettest Thanksgiving in Indy was back in 2010 when it rained 1.45″. The snowiest was 2.4″ back in 1902.
WTHI
A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
WTHI
Gas prices continue to decline going into the holiday weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is some good news if you are planning to hit the roads this Thanksgiving weekend!. Gas prices are continuing to go down throughout the Wabash Valley. We are now consistently under the $4.00 mark. As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of...
WANE-TV
30-year tornado outbreak anniversary in Indiana
INDIANA — It has been 30 years since 15 tornadoes destroyed dozen of buildings and damaged hundreds of homes estimated 12 million dollars in damage. On November 22, 1992, 15 tornadoes hit the state of Indiana during the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no fatalities from this outbreak. Only six injuries were reported on this day.
Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
WLFI.com
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
Indiana cattle farmers experiencing long waits to get meat processed
MAXWELL, Ind. – As many Hoosiers combat inflation while they stock up on groceries for the holidays, many Indiana farmers are experiencing some challenges as well. Hoosier farmers are experiencing long waits to get their meats processed. It is an issue that stems back to the start of the pandemic. You may recall bare shelves […]
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Businesses Make It To Final Four In Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tourney
INDIANAPOLIS — The semifinalists are set for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament, which kicked off earlier this month with 54 companies representing 43 communities. The final four competitors are:. • Hiker Trailers in Columbus with a custom teardrop camping...
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
95.3 MNC
Indiana slated to have highest December gas usage tax on record
The state of Indiana is slated to have the highest December gasoline usage tax on record. The Indiana Department of Revenue just released the December gasoline use tax calculation. It reveals that the rate will be 23.3 cents, up from 23.1 cents in November. The gasoline usage tax is calculated...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WIBC.com
Indiana Coronavirus Deaths Reach 24,000; 10 Deaths in the Last Week
STATEWIDE–The number of Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 has now topped 24,000. The Indiana Department of Health says 10 people have died from it in the last week. Nearly 5,000 people have tested positive for it in that same period of time. The state says 372 Hoosiers were hospitalized...
WIBC.com
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
hot96.com
Electric Bill Could Increase First Of The Year
CenterPoint Energy customers could be paying more if the utility company gets the go ahead from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The residential electric bill would increase by $13.20 in February, March and April. This is due to a broken coal-fired power plant that went down last summer. CenterPoint has...
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
