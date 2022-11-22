Hazleton teen reported missing for two weeks
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are searching for a missing Hazleton teen that was last seen two weeks ago.
According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) , Madison Cespedes, 13, was last seen on November 6 and has not been heard from since.
Police are describing Madison as a 5’7 Hispanic teen with brown hair and eyes, weighing 180 lbs.Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton City Police Department at 570-459-4940.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 2