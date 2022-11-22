Hazleton teen reported missing for two weeks

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are searching for a missing Hazleton teen that was last seen two weeks ago.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) , Madison Cespedes, 13, was last seen on November 6 and has not been heard from since.

NCMEC NCMEC

Police are describing Madison as a 5’7 Hispanic teen with brown hair and eyes, weighing 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton City Police Department at 570-459-4940.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.