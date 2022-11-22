ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Hazleton teen reported missing for two weeks

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AfxkZ_0jKLc0K000

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are searching for a missing Hazleton teen that was last seen two weeks ago.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) , Madison Cespedes, 13, was last seen on November 6 and has not been heard from since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwvoF_0jKLc0K000
NCMEC
NCMEC

Police are describing Madison as a 5’7 Hispanic teen with brown hair and eyes, weighing 180 lbs.

Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton City Police Department at 570-459-4940.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bucks Man Led Friend Into Woods To Rape Her, Police Say

A Bucks County man is accused of leading a woman into the woods and raping her, authorities say. James M. Helms, 23, of Perkasie, is charged with rape by threat of forcible compulsion, felony sexual assault, and related offenses, according to Pennridge Regional Police Department. Investigators say Helms led a...
PERKASIE, PA
Daily Voice

Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say

A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

11-car crash in Bear Creek Twp. sent 3 to hospital

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, November 13, rain turned into sleet on the PA Turnpike causing a chain reaction crash involving eleven cars that sent three people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13, around 12:58 p.m., eleven cars were traveling along the PA Turnpike northbound at […]
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Loud explosion heard across Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving Day

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Ashley, to Wilkes-Barre, to Pringle, to Hanover Township and Plymouth, residents reported hearing a large explosion on Thanksgiving morning. The loud boom around 11:30 a.m. prompted responses from local fire departments to check the areas where the noise was heard. The explosion was even heard by dispatchers at the Luzerne […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Shooting leaves man injured, suspect charged with attempted homicide

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a suspect with attempted homicide after they say he was involved in a shooting that left one man injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, troopers were called to St. Luke’s Hospital Carbon Campus for a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation, […]
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man charged with concealing missing 17-year-old girl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 17-year-old girl missing out of Pittston was found with a 42-year-old man in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., an officer was parked on the 200 block of Carey Avenue when he saw a car reported to have a missing juvenile […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman reportedly assaulted, strangled

Danville, Pa. — Hospital employees contacted police after a woman sought treatment for an assault early Saturday morning. Staff at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville called troopers after the 35-year-old Lewisburg woman came to the hospital Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. The woman reportedly told police she'd been assaulted and choked by Frederick Stephens earlier that morning outside his home on Camp Road in Liberty Township. Stephens, 41, also allegedly damaged the woman's 2001 Ford Focus, according to State Police at Milton. Police plan to charge Stephens with strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment.
DANVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for ammunition owner

New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. game poacher had remains of 37 bucks on his property: police

A Monroe County man whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of firing shots into neighbor’s house

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they charged a man who was found handling a gun and fired two shots into his neighbor’s house. According to the Kingston Police Department, on October 25 around 4:25 p.m. officers were called for a bullet traveling into a home in the 300 block of Winola Avenue. Once […]
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crack dealing duo busted

Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly breaks into kitchen to eat food

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

NTSB report reveals details on Hanover Twp. deadly plane crash

NTSB report reveals details on Hanover Twp. deadly plane crash. NTSB report reveals details on Hanover Twp. deadly …. NTSB report reveals details on Hanover Twp. deadly plane crash. Explosion Investigation. Scranton lights up Times Radio Tower. Scranton lights up Times Radio Tower. Scranton Holiday window showcase kicks off. Scranton...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of endangering woman with car set to plead guilty

Plunketts Creek Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man is scheduled to plead guilty to endangering a woman by trying to dump her out of a moving car, according to court documents. In late October, Mark Taylor Kuntz allegedly drove away from his home with a woman inside the back of the vehicle. The back hatch was open on the vehicle and Kuntz slowed and sped up several times in an attempt to make the woman fall out, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Convicted Of Mass Slaying Gets New Prison Sentence

A Bucks County man who killed four people more than 20 years ago will remain in prison, a court has ruled. Ivory King, now 41, was convicted of fatally shooting four guests at a Memorial Day party in Bristol in 1998 when he was 17, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
BRISTOL, PA
wkok.com

Watsontown Man Facing DUI Charges with Child in Vehicle

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is facing a DUI and other charges after being found driving under the influence with a toddler inside his vehicle. Watsontown Police say, charged is 20-year-old Dakota Lowry for the October 24 incident in the 100 block of Main Street in the borough. Officers...
WATSONTOWN, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy