Vanderburgh County Fair tractor pull loses major sponsor

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Lucas Oil Products announced they will discontinue ownership and operation of the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

“The decision to discontinue the series was difficult, and not taken lightly, but was necessary to allow for the company to grow and develop in new areas,” said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil. “While we are moving away as owners, we are proud to continue to support racers in different ways, reinvesting in future opportunities.”

The league sanctions many of the tractor pulls in the Tri-State, including the one at the Vanderburgh County Fair. Fair officials say they have been in contact with the league and are confident despite the change they will find a new sponsor and the tractor pulls will be a part of the 2023 fair.

The league was established in 2006 and operated as one of the premier tractor pulling organizations in the country with 14 member state groups and 1,400 competitors across several different divisions.

