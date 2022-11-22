Read full article on original website
Enchant 'Christmas light maze' in St. Pete open for the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enchant's Christmas light adventure is back in St. Petersburg, and this year there are all new features including the story-themed maze, the "Everwhite" tree and the starry night chandelier effect. It may not snow in the Tampa Bay area, but Enchant will surely put you...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman takes on the role as Mrs. Claus for Suncoast Kids
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Brigette Green has turned her Bradenton home into Santa’s secret workshop on the Suncoast. Green is asking the community for donations of toys, bikes, and anything they have to offer. Collecting all the toys takes some time with Green starting before Thanksgiving and accepting donations up until Dec. 14, this year. This year, Green is helping 100 Suncoast kids get presents on Christmas. Each child receives three toys, a pair of socks, and the opportunity to meet Santa on Dec. 17 at Barbeque With Santa, at Greens house.
Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village draws hundreds
Thanksgiving is the beginning of Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds — and this year, they have some special nights for you and the family.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
Thousands of Black Friday shoppers expected at Westfield Brandon
Westfield Brandon leaders are expecting thousands of shoppers to visit the mall through the holiday weekend.
destinationtampabay.com
International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar
The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
Mysuncoast.com
The price of Christmas trees have increased this holiday season
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Christmas season is fast approaching, Christmas trees are experiencing the same fate as many other goods with increasing prices. The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County opened its 68th annual Christmas Tree lot bright and early at 9 a.m., on Nov. 25. Within...
stpetecatalyst.com
Massive local light display opens
November 26, 2022 - The Oakdale Christmas Spectacular is now open for the 46th consecutive year in St. Petersburg. According to its website, the display features over 600,000 lights and fiber optics, about 700 animated objects and two outdoor TV presentations. The free event is at 2719 Oakdale St. S. on a half-acre property. The lights come on at 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
fox13news.com
How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals
TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key
Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox13news.com
Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide
TAMPA, Fla. - There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays. This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay. Sunshine City Colors. Sunshine City Colors started with the owner...
Crowds turn out for in-person Black Friday shopping in Tampa
It’s a holiday that’s changed in recent years with the pandemic shifting more shopping online, but shoppers in Tampa were excited to snag the deals in-person this Black Friday.
Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose
SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man diving into the water in Florida to save the one thing you need for the occasion -- an engagement ring. On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne from...
Mysuncoast.com
Over the river and through the woods Travel Weather!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog possibilities dominate our weather to start Sunday, with low visibilities in some areas. By mid-morning, the fog should lift and the sun makes some appearances for the afternoon. By evening, a cold front eases south across the Suncoast. An isolated shower is possible Sunday evening, but any rain will be very limited. Humidity drops with northerly winds after the front moves south. Drier air will put an end to our morning fog for several days.
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: Couple to wed in front of 40K strangers on Lakeland Christmas Parade float
A couple will wed in front of 40,000 strangers on a Lakeland Christmas Parade float.
wesleychapelcommunity.com
Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
Mysuncoast.com
Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
nomadlawyer.org
SIESTA BEACH : FEEL THE SAND UNDER YOUR FEET
Located in Florida, Siesta Beach is a popular destination for people who enjoy spending time at the beach. This barrier island is off the coast of Sarasota, Florida and is known for its sandy beaches. The beach has a variety of activities to enjoy, including tennis courts, a playground, and a picnic area. It also offers access to the Point of Rocks, which surrounds tidal pools.
Mysuncoast.com
Cold Front Brings Slight Chance of Rain Late Sunday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front is making its way through the Suncoast area on Sunday. Ahead of the front winds may reach over 20mph. There is a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms passing through late in the day. Morning fog returns but the visibility will be better than Saturday morning. After the fog dissipates near sunrise, expect partly sunny conditions, then some clouds will roll in with the front later in the day.
