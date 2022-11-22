BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Brigette Green has turned her Bradenton home into Santa’s secret workshop on the Suncoast. Green is asking the community for donations of toys, bikes, and anything they have to offer. Collecting all the toys takes some time with Green starting before Thanksgiving and accepting donations up until Dec. 14, this year. This year, Green is helping 100 Suncoast kids get presents on Christmas. Each child receives three toys, a pair of socks, and the opportunity to meet Santa on Dec. 17 at Barbeque With Santa, at Greens house.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO