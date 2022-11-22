Read full article on original website
lafayettela.gov
CHRISTMAS LIGHT RECYCLING
Lafayette, LA – If it’s time to replace last year’s Christmas lights that no longer work, recycle them instead of tossing them in the trash. The materials will be recycled and reused, and recycling means they won’t take up space in a landfill. The Lafayette Consolidated...
lafayettela.gov
VINCENT ROAD CLOSING FOR DRAINAGE WORK
Lafayette, LA – The 300 block of Vincent Road will be closed on Monday, November 28 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. while crews install a subsurface cross drain. Detour routes will be posted and local access will be maintained.
