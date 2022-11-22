ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
ringsidenews.com

Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'

Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
wrestlinginc.com

Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise

Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Officially Gives Mia Yim New Ring Name

A week after Karl Anderson referred to Mia Yim as "Michin," which means "Crazy" in Korean, WWE officially changed the returning Superstar's in-ring name on this week's "WWE Raw." For starters, the television graphic referred to Yim as only "Michin" ahead of Team Bianca Belair's in-ring promo, even though Yim...
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Fires Back At WWE Star After WWE Raw Comment

An AEW star has responded on Twitter after a WWE star name dropped someone very close to him on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. And now Dustin Rhodes as responded, keeping the message on Twitter short and sweet. Simply writing: “Hey @WWERollins” and a middle finger emoji.

