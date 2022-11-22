ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

"Bismack Biyombo Traveled From Phoenix To The Democratic Republic Of The Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center

If there is one consistent thing across the NBA, it's the fact that refereeing decisions are anything but. Regularly, players and fans alike complain about the standard of refereeing and how calls are made in certain situations but not in others. Sometimes, though, a transgression is so blatant that it almost ends up becoming funny.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night in Wisconsin. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fantastic game with 38 points, nine rebounds and six assists in only 31 minutes. After the big game, he sent out a tweet with a photo. His post has nearly 20,000...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled at Him During Recent Game

Since coming to the Brooklyn Nets, it has been a rough transition for Ben Simmons. Having dealt with injuries and mental blocks, the multi-time All-Star has taken a while to find himself. While his play has been improving of late, there were reports that some on the team and in the organization were frustrated with how poorly he'd been playing.
Yardbarker

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises unlikely starter following loss to Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite a 36-point and 11-rebound effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday, the Bucks fell to the Chicago Bulls 118-113. Milwaukee is now 3-5 since starting the season 9-0. If they are going to beat the Cavaliers (12-6), they will need other players to step up, especially with Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles still recovering. One player that Giannis believes has been a big part of the Bucks’ success is Jevon Carter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

NBA announces significant discipline for Lakers' Patrick Beverley

The NBA on Thursday announced some significant discipline for Patrick Beverley. Beverley was ejected from Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game after giving a forceful, blindside shove to Deandre Ayton ( video here). Some people were calling for harsh discipline for Beverley, and the NBA responded accordingly. The league...
LOS ANGELES, CA

