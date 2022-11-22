Max Goodwin has made things very awkward between him and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from New Amsterdam‘s two-hour fall finale (airing tonight at 9/8c on NBC). After being turned down by Elizabeth with an emphatic “no” last week, Max apologizes for asking her out on a date when the two of them find themselves alone in an elevator. (He also signs that he’s sorry for making things very “puppet,” so someone could use some more ASL lessons.) Elizabeth, in turn, is understanding and suggests that they pretend like it didn’t happen. But Max wants to take it one...

2 DAYS AGO