44% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Kevin Hawkins was wrongfully eliminated [POLL RESULTS]
During the first week of “The Voice” live shows, the following three artists said goodbye after losing the instant save: Kevin Hawkins of Team Gwen Stefani, Kate Kalvach of Team Camila Cabello and Sasha Hurtado of Team John Legend. That left just the Top 13 contestants still in the competition. Gold Derby ran a poll after their ousters asking who was wrongfully eliminated, and the results are extremely close with the top two-vote getters being within a single percentage point. Here are the complete poll results: 44% — Kevin Hawkins 43% — Kate Kalvach 13% — Sasha Hurtado SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won...
How to watch the semifinals on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight (11/24/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
The semifinals of “The Masked Singer” will air on a special night - Thanksgiving. Harp, Snowstorm and Lambs will compete on the episode that airs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. LIVE STREAM: Fox on fuboTV (free trial) and. Tonight, one of the competitors will be eliminated...
What Time Is ‘Yellowstone’ On Tonight? How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3 Live on Paramount Network
Welcome back, Yellowstone. We missed ya, partner. Last week, the first two episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 debuted on Paramount Network. Without getting too spoilery, fans were introduced to Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce and Monica dealt with a tragedy, and the captivating Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) made her Yellowstone debut. If you missed the first two episodes, you can catch up with the Duttons on the Paramount Network website.
Portugal vs. Ghana 2022 World Cup FREE live stream (11/23/22): How to watch, time, channel, details
It might be Thanksgiving here in the United States on Thursday, but in Qatar, the World Cup rages on. And on Thursday morning, while the turkey is roasting there’s an intriguing group stage match that will get underway right before noon, as Ghana and Portugal will square off in a Group H matchup at 11 a.m. eastern time.
What channel is ‘Yellowstone’ on? Where do I watch season 5?
“Yellowstone” returns for its 5th season on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. The premiere will air, as always, on the Paramount Network. The hit drama series follows the Dutton family as they use violence and politics to defend the boundaries of their Montana cattle ranch. Among its sizable lineup are stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.
Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
A Helicopter, 28 Cameras and an 11 p.m. Curfew: Ben Winston on How Producers Pulled Off Elton John’s Dodger Stadium Live Stream
Elton John took a final bow in North America on Sunday night, closing out three shows at Dodger Stadium, inside the same venue that hosted his superstar-making turn in 1975. To capture the historic night, Disney+ presented its first-ever global live stream with Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by Fulwell 73 Prods. and Rocket Entertainment. Ben Winston, uber producer and Fulwell 73 partner, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the big night to talk vision, logistics and how it feels as a lifelong Elton fan to be producing the icon’s epic...
How to watch ‘The National Dog Show’ on Thanksgiving Day
The 2022 National Dog Show is returning to NBC, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24 at noon. The National Dog Show is one of the most well-known dogs shows and traditions in the world. Founded in 1879 and hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show has been held annually since 1933. The American Kennel Club recognizes 212 dog breeds and varieties and will be split into seven different groups.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More
Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
What do you get when you mix Dolly Parton, Christmas and three wise mountain men? Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, of course!
‘The Amazing Race 34’ episode 10 recap: Which team was eliminated in ‘Don’t Look Down’? [LIVE BLOG]
Tonight on “The Amazing Race,” teams continue the megaleg in Ronda, Spain, where they must choose to build an arch brick by brick or dress for success. This episode titled “Don’t Look Down” airs Wednesday, November 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Follow along with our live blog below. SEE Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 34’ The cast consists of brand new teams, but there are some familiar faces, including “Big Brother” showmance Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss who recently moved to Los Angeles together. Derek also recently competed on “The Challenge: USA” where he finished in 10th place...
Black Friday Deal: Get Peacock Premium For $1 a Month & Watch Hits from NBC, Bravo, Hallmark and Telemundo
If you don't already have Peacock in your streaming service rotation, there's no better time to sign up. Now until Monday, November 28, Peacock is offering a Black Friday Deal where new subscribers can get Peacock Premium for less than $1 per month for the entire year. To get this incredible deal, all you have to do is use the code SAVEBIG at checkout and – for the next 12 months – you'll only be charged a 99¢ monthly fee.
Ratings: The Neighborhood, The Voice Lead Monday; NCIS: Hawai'i Rises
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Neighborhood tied NBC’s The Voice for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ NCIS copped Monday’s largest audience. CBS | The Neighborhood veritably matched its largest audience of the season (5.7 million viewers) and it also ticked up in the demo (with a 0.6, per Nielsen finals), as did NCIS: Hawaii (4.8 mil/0.4). Bobishola (5.1 mil/0.4) and NCIS (6.8 mil/0.4) both added viewers and were steady in the demo. NBC | The Voice (6 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped week-to-week. THE CW | All American (452K/0.1) and Homecoming (327K/0.1) both shed viewers from last week’s season highs. ABC...
HBO Max Sets December 'Lizzo: Live in Concert' Special
On the heels of HBO Max's Thanksgiving day Love, Lizzo documentary, the streaming service announced a December concert special featuring the Grammy-winning artist. The Lizzo: Live in Concert special will stream New Year's Eve (December 31) and will feature the Emmy and Grammy winner performing her hits, along with special guests Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott, said HBO Max.
The 30 Best TV Shows to Stream on HBO Max Right Now
‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Succession’ ... HBO Max has all that and more.
Hulu subscribers are now able to stream the first two episodes of ‘Andor’
Also, the first two episodes will air across three Disney-owned networks ABC, FX, and Freeform. Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, viewers can broadcast the “Andor” episodes on ABC. The episodes will air on FX on November 24 at 9 p.m. and Freeform on November 25 at 9 p.m.
‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Is Joining UPtv — Watch Her Announcement (VIDEO)
There’s more feel-good programming coming to UPtv in the new year. The Drew Barrymore Show is joining the network and the streaming service UP Faith & Family, TV Insider has learned exclusively. And Barrymore celebrates the announcement in a new promo, which also offers a look at UPtv’s Most Uplifting Christmas Ever.
New Amsterdam Sneak Peek: Max Apologizes to Wilder for Asking Her Out
Max Goodwin has made things very awkward between him and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from New Amsterdam‘s two-hour fall finale (airing tonight at 9/8c on NBC). After being turned down by Elizabeth with an emphatic “no” last week, Max apologizes for asking her out on a date when the two of them find themselves alone in an elevator. (He also signs that he’s sorry for making things very “puppet,” so someone could use some more ASL lessons.) Elizabeth, in turn, is understanding and suggests that they pretend like it didn’t happen. But Max wants to take it one...
Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!’ Jumps to Season High With Tournament of Champions
Jeopardy, with the semi-finals of its annual Tournament of Champions, led the games and all of syndication for the ninth straight week in the week ended November 13, which included Election Day. CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy climbed 4% to hit a new season-high 5.5 live plus same day national household rating.
