Panthers’ Sam Darnold to be named starter for Broncos game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – CSL’s Will Kunkel is reporting the Panthers will name Sam Darnold starting quarterback for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos.

Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks plans to announce the move on Wednesday.

Darnold suffered a left ankle injury in the preseason. Team doctors cleared him to return to the field last month.

Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker have shared starting duties this season. Mayfield threw for 196 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Panthers’ most recent game. The former Heisman winner also rushed for 12 yards in a 13-3 road loss at Baltimore.

The game will air at 1 p.m. on Sunday on FOX Charlotte.

