Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
wrestlinginc.com
Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show
In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
tjrwrestling.net
Tyrus Breaks Surprising Record With NWA Worlds Title Win
Tyrus has discussed his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship victory and revealed that he has broken an unusual record with his win. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Has A Familial Connection To Another Wrestler That May Surprise Casual Fans
Skulking around the ring with a Burmese python named Damien stuffed in a burlap sack, Jake "The Snake" Roberts earned international fame in the late 1980s WWF by terrorizing babyfaces like Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. But casual fans at the time may have been surprised to learn that Roberts was related to two other members of the WWF locker room — his half-sister Rockin' Robin and half-brother Sam Houston.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Officially Gives Mia Yim New Ring Name
A week after Karl Anderson referred to Mia Yim as "Michin," which means "Crazy" in Korean, WWE officially changed the returning Superstar's in-ring name on this week's "WWE Raw." For starters, the television graphic referred to Yim as only "Michin" ahead of Team Bianca Belair's in-ring promo, even though Yim...
wrestlinginc.com
Judge Grants Cain Velasquez's Request To Wrestle At AAA Show
It has been a year full of surreal wrestling stories, including Cody Rhodes' return to WWE; whatever happened between Sasha Banks, Naomi, and WWE; Vince McMahon's retirement; and the post-AEW All Out incident. Now, there's a story involving Cain Velasquez and Mexico's AAA promotion that could trump all of the above.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Montez Ford's Health And WWE Return
Montez Ford has provided an update on his injury status. During the October 3 episode of WWE "Raw," Ford was seen wearing a boot on his foot. As it turns out, one-half of The Street Profits was dealing with a calf injury. Not much had been known about Ford's status other than he was forced to miss TV time due to the injury.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFer Let Earl Hebner Dress In Their Locker Room
When it comes to professional wrestling referees, Earl Hebner has seen enough for two lifetimes. Whether it was trading places with his brother Dave in a match between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, his involvement in the "Montreal Screwjob," or the countless bumps he took along the way, Hebner experienced a great deal during his 40-plus years as an in-ring official. At one point, he even got to change and dress in one notable superstar's locker room.
wrestleview.com
Becky Lynch Close To Returning; Possible WarGames Tease
The return of Becky Lynch to WWE appears to be imminent. According to Fightful, the former multi-time WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion is planned to be the mystery partner for the women’s WarGames match at Saturday’s Survivor Series. The match will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Praises AEW Star As Best Free Agent Signing Ever
Tony Khan has nothing but great things to say about Toni Storm. The former Interim AEW World Women's Champion joined the company in March as a surprise entrant for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. She would defeat The Bunny and her opponent at Full Gear, Jamie Hayter, to reach the finals, but would come up short against Britt Baker.
Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Earns AEW Title Match Against MJF
The title match is set for AEW Winter Is Coming. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks, who has his ribs and shoulder taped up, secured the victory with three spears. During the bout, Stokely Hathaway...
wrestlinginc.com
The Myth Behind Andre The Giant's Anesthesia Story
A figure as legendary as Andre the Giant is bound to have a number of tall tales surrounding his life and career. One of the most persistent urban legends is that the anesthesiologist for Andre's 1987 back surgery was unsure of how much anesthetic to give the big man, as per New York Post.
wrestletalk.com
Actor Cast To Play Ric Flair In ‘The Iron Claw’ Film
An actor has been cast to play Ric Flair in the upcoming film, “The Iron Claw”. The upcoming biopic centered on the Von Erich family has garnered a lot of attention as of late after the recent casting of new AEW World Champion MJF. On November 22, Deadline...
PWMania
Possible Spoilers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, Top Stars Expected Backstage
Maryse, Michelle McCool, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston on Saturday. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but no word on whether they will be doing anything else for WWE while they are there. Maryse could always be filming something for “Miz & Mrs.,” or doing an angle with The Miz.
wrestlinginc.com
Some AEW Talent Reportedly Skeptical Of Tony Khan And CM Punk's Claims
The drama regarding CM Punk and AEW continues to swirl. Following Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW boss Tony Khan was asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman if CM Punk requested Colt Cabana to be moved to the Ring of Honor roster due to the complicated history between the two performers. Khan responded by saying that was not the case but, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, not everyone in AEW believes that answer to be truthful.
wrestlinginc.com
Chavo Guerrero Made Promise To The Von Erichs About 'The Iron Claw'
It can, and probably should, be argued that Chavo Guerrero Jr. has undertaken a massive responsibility in joining the production of "The Iron Claw" – Sean Durkin's upcoming biopic on the famous Von Erich wrestling family. And fortunately for Guerrero, who serves as the wrestling coordinator for the film and will show up in an undisclosed role, he seems well aware of his responsibility to help do justice to the Von Erich family, particularly the surviving brother Kevin Von Erich and his family.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Calls UFC Star A 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor'
Is there a match brewing between the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett?. Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to Twitter this afternoon to post an exchange between himself and the Liverpudlian mixed martial artist. The screenshots show MJF and Pimblett going back and forth in the comments of an Instagram post, both challenging each other to a fight when AEW arrives in the United Kingdom next year.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Lets The Paul Brothers Know What He Thinks Of Them
Logan Paul has had just three matches in WWE, with the biggest of them all coming earlier this month at Crown Jewel in a bout against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. And while Paul did end up falling short that night, he put on a show. Whether fans like Paul or not will always be another story entirely, especially in pro wrestling, but the general belief seems to be that if you're from the outside and show that you actually want to be part of things in that industry, it can work out. Which brings us to one of the biggest names in the scripted sport, Brock Lesnar.
Comments / 0