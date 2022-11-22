ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia's main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city...
watchers.news

Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia

A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
iheart.com

Over 160 Dead, Hundreds Injured Following Major Earthquake In Indonesia

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Java island Monday (November 21) afternoon. The epicenter of the shallow quake was about 47 miles from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The earthquake left at least 162 people dead and over 700 more injured. It damaged over 2,000 buildings across the island, leaving residents...
maritime-executive.com

Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard

The Independent

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
dallasexpress.com

The Independent

Charles tells Indonesian President he is ‘saddened’ by earthquake disaster

The King has sent a message of condolence to the President of Indonesia following the devastating earthquake that struck his country.Charles said he and the Queen Consort we’re “saddened” to hear about the tragic loss of life especially the number of young people who have died following the natural disaster.Earlier this week the earthquake struck the main Indonesian island of Java killing scores of people and injuring hundreds.Cianjur in West Java was hit by the 5.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey data.In his message to President Joko Widodo, Charles said: “My wife and I were deeply saddened...
The Week

Dozens dead as earthquake hits Indonesia's Java island

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the Indonesia's main island of Java early Monday, killing at least 46 people, officials said. The quake damaged dozens of buildings and prompted landslides around Cianjur in West Java province. It was felt as far away as Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, which is about 45 miles northwest of Cianjur.  "There are 46 dead people at the Cianjur regional hospital and around 700 injured people," National Disaster Mitigation Agency head Suharyanto said. "Many were hurt because they were hit by collapsed buildings." Among the buildings reported to be damaged were a hospital and an Islamic boarding school. Indonesia, located along the seismically active "Ring of Fire" string of volcanoes and fault lines, is no stranger to deadly earthquakes. A magnitude 6.2 temblor rattled West Sumatra province in February, killing at least 25 people, and more than 100 were killed and thousands injured in another 6.2 quake in West Sulawesi providing in January 2021, The Associated Press reports. Most of the roughly 230,000 people who died in a massive 2004 tsunami lived in Indonesia.
The Independent

Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises

On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers narrowed their work Thursday to a landslide where dozens are believed trapped after an earthquake that killed at least 271 people, more than a third of them children.Many of the more than 1,000 rescue personnel are using backhoe loaders, sniffer dogs and life detectors — as well as jackhammers and bare hands — to speed up the search in the worst-hit area of Cijendil village, where a landslide set off by Monday's quake left tons of mud, rocks and trees. Around 40 victims are believed still stuck in...
AFP

Indonesia quake toll jumps to 268, rescuers hunt for survivors

The death toll from an earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java jumped to 268 on Tuesday, as rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble and relatives started to bury their loved ones. The death toll jumped dramatically again later on Tuesday from 162 to 268, Suharyanto, the head of Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency, or BNPB, told a press conference. 
AFP

Shallow quake kills 162, injures hundreds on Indonesia's Java island

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, officials said. A 6.2-magnitude quake that shook Sulawesi island in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless. dsa-agn/jfx/bgs

