Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It
It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash... The post Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It appeared first on Outsider.
Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes perk up after hearing about UFC plans for Jon Jones
The timeline for the anticipated return of Jon Jones to the UFC and his arrival as a heavyweight has grabbed the attention of contenders Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes. On Monday, MMA Junkie’s Nolan King reported that the promotion has Jones penciled in to fight March 5 at UFC 285 in Las Vegas. Against whom remains up in the air, but the UFC’s preferred option is a title fight against champion Francis Ngannou.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
Sporting News
My Sweetest Victory: Evander Holyfield reveals biggest secret to beating Mike Tyson
Welcome to SN's "My Sweetest Victory' series where boxers past and present pick their greatest triumphs and break down what made them so sweet. Why take our word for it when you can hear from the ones who touched gloves? Here is the greatest win of Evander Holyfield's career, as explained by Holyfield himself.
Sean O’Malley Says He’s Fighting For Title Next But Henry Cejudo Fight Is ‘Bigger’, Set Possible Return Date
“Sugar” is fine with either a title fight or a showdown with Henry Cejudo. Coming off a controversial decision victory over former No. 1 bantamweight contender Petr Yan at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley has got fans waiting for his next move. As expected, “Sugar” is confident that all signs point to a title fight with Aljamain Sterling, but he’s also acknowledging the return of Henry Cejudo.
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
CBS Sports
UFC news, rumors: Sean O'Malley says 'my next fight is for the title' as he targets return in July
Sean O'Malley sees a UFC bantamweight championship in the near future. The rising contender cemented himself in the championship picture in his most recent outing and he seems to be settling for nothing short of a golden opportunity next. O'Malley jumped from No. 11 in the bantamweight rankings to No....
Sean O’Malley shares prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: “I’d put money on Khamzat if they fought”
Sean O’Malley has opened up on who he thinks would win a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 281, Pereira became the new middleweight champion as he scored a fifth-round TKO over Israel Adesanya. To no surprise, after the win, Chimaev took to social media to call the Brazilian out. He also told Pereira to sign the contract to fight him at UFC 282, which obviously isn’t going to happen.
worldboxingnews.net
WBA welterweight semi-final ends Spence vs Crawford for a year
World Boxing Association chiefs green-lit a welterweight semi-final to crown one sole champion in the 147-pound division. After Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford fell apart due to the latter accepting an upfront deal with Black Prime, the WBA’s hand was forced. President Gilberto Mendoza wants to reduce the number...
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Sean O'Malley: 'I know my next fight is for the UFC bantamweight title'
Sean O'Malley says his next fight will be for a title, but isn’t sure if he’ll get it right away. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) jumped to the No. 1 spot in the bantamweight rankings when he edged out former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. On the same night, reigning champ Aljamain Sterling dominated T.J. Dillashaw en route to a second-round TKO.
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Scheduled For UFC 283 In January
A matchup between former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns and longtime contender, Neil Magny, has been scheduled for UFC 283 on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially confirm the booking itself. Burns is 5-2 in his last seven Octagon outings and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev back at UFC 273 in April. Magny meanwhile is 6-2 in his last eight fights and will try to build on a third-round submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 earlier this month.
MMAmania.com
Bellator rankings updated following ‘Nemkov vs Anderson 2’ event in Chicago
The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 288, which went down last week (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. In the main event of the evening, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to win the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix and the $1 million payday that goes with it.
Exclusive: Kayla Harrison Claims Larissa Pacheco Would Beat Cris Cyborg, Give Amanda Nunes ‘A Really Hard Time’
Kayla Harrison is putting her next (and last) PFL opponent on a pedestal. The two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion is hoping to make it a ‘3-peat’ against Larissa Pacheco, however Harrison isn’t counting out the Brazilian brawler whatsoever. She does quite the opposite, putting respect on the name of Pacheco.
CBS Sports
Conor McGregor faces lawsuit over claims he didn't come up with the idea for Proper Twelve whiskey
Retired Russian-born fighter Artem Lobov is suing Conor McGregor, claiming that he came up with the idea for Proper Twelve -- the UFC star's Irish whiskey. McGregor sold a majority stake for $600 million in April 2021, and Lobov is asking for 5% of the profit. "My client is a...
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg set to make pro boxing debut against Bellator vet Gabrielle Holloway in December
Cris Cyborg will return to the squared circle on Dec. 10 for a professional boxing match with fellow Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in Omaha, Neb. The matchup was announced Tuesday. The four-round, 154-pound match between Cyborg and Holloway will be featured in the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
MMAWeekly.com
Jon Jones heavyweight fight might come down to ‘plan C’
We might be getting closer to a Jon Jones heavyweight fight. According to Nolan King of MMA Junkie, “Per sources close to the situation, if [Francis] Ngannou is ready, that’ll be the fight. If not, the UFC will have to go to Plan C, Jones vs. someone else. I’m told the UFC also has a matchup against Curtis Blaydes as a prospective safety net should Ngannou not be ready.”
MiddleEasy
