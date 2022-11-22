Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Jackson Hole Turkey Trot
WILSON, Wyo. — Gobble gobble! The Jackson Hole Turkey Trot returned this year with community members gathering at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day for a 5K untimed run. Particpants on the bike path near the Wilson Boat Ramp Access road and headed west toward Stilson and the Wilson Elementary School. Runners turned around at the school and headed back to the start line to finish.
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort opens Friday, Nov. 25
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is pleased to announce that it will open five lifts on opening day, Friday, Nov. 25, kicking off a great start to the winter season. This fall JHMR has seen the perfect combination of early-season snowfall, consistently cold temperatures and continuous snowmaking efforts, which have created great coverage across the Resort.
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Exploring the soaring peaks and stunning valleys of Wyoming requires a stomach full of delicious food. Luckily, the Jackson Hole area has you covered. Jackson punches above its weight for a small town, with restaurants and watering holes ranging from swanky to salt of the earth. Tuck in to spicy Thai soups, mouthwatering pizza, beef from local ranches and pastries you'd swear were baked in Paris. Even better, diner-favorite establishments boast vistas you can't beat and cuisine you'll be raving about far after your time in Wyoming is through.
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg bull rider, ranked 4th in the world, now heads to National Finals Rodeo
REXBURG (TwisTed Rodeo)– Garrett Smith wasn’t happy. He’d arrived in Heber City, Utah, the first weekend of November with hopes of a dominating performance in bull riding at the Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo, the regional finale for contestants and rodeos primarily in Utah and Idaho. Things didn’t...
buckrail.com
A brief history of the first peoples in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Long before European colonists set foot on what has become the United States, nomadic tribes inhabited the area now known as Wyoming. Many tribes passed through and lived in what is now Teton County, Wyoming. Grand Teton National Park cites evidence of human inhabitants in the area back to at least 11,000 years ago, just after the last ice age.
buckrail.com
Snow King to open a week ahead of schedule
JACKSON, Wyo. — Snow King Mountain is ready to rock for another winter season, a full week ahead from when the hill had initially anticipated its 2022/23 opening. That’s a whole lot better than last year. In November 2021, snowfall was scarce on the King. Even by early...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: What’s that in the night sky?
JACKSON, Wyo. — In the winter months, Jackson residents may observe pillars of light beaming up from the ground into the sky. This optical atmospheric phenomenon occurs on frigid winter nights, usually in subzero temperatures when there is high humidity and minimal wind, resulting in the appearance of “light pillars.”
buckrail.com
‘Pack patience’ for holiday travel
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s no secret that Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times for airport travel, and this year will be no exception at the Jackson Hole Airport. The weekly passenger report estimates that 8,534 people will pass through the Jackson airport between Sunday and Saturday. “Numbers...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Jackson Office Welcomes Stewart as Wildlife Coordinator
The Jackson office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes Cheyenne Stewart as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
buckrail.com
$884K to fund EV chargers near Yellowstone, Grand Teton gateway communities
DRIGGS, Idaho — An Idaho electric company is slated to install five Level 3 electric car charging stations along two significant scenic byways in the region. Construction is set to begin in spring 2023. The electric company, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative (FRREC), aims to contribute to a growing...
buckrail.com
Free diabetes screenings available throughout November
JACKSON, Wyo. — In recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month, St. John’s Health will offer free diabetes screenings throughout November to help identify individuals at risk for diabetes or prediabetes. If you are age 45 or older and you identify with at least one of the following, you are...
buckrail.com
Mountain lions on the prowl in Teton Valley
DRIGGS, IDAHO — A Driggs local snapped multiple photos yesterday of a full-sized mountain lion peeking into their home from the front porch. The Driggs resident warned locals to be aware of the big cat in the Bates road area near 2000 South. Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Managers...
buckrail.com
PAWS celebrates National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
JACKSON, Wyo. — Spending one’s golden years alone is something no one looks forward to, senior pets included. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, bringing attention to senior pets in animal shelters needing home. PAWS is hoping to spread awareness and find homes for these loving companions.
buckrail.com
Early morning house fire near Golf and Tennis
JACKSON, Wyo. — Six people have been displaced this morning following a house fire that occurred early this morning in the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis neighborhood. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS (JHFEMS) received a call that a house was on fire on Coneflower Drive in the area of Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis. Upon arrival, crews worked to extinguish the fire, but the house sustained significant damage. Six people were occupying the house at the time the fire started and evacuated without injury. None of the surrounding structures were impacted.
buckrail.com
Truck fire on Teton Pass, expect delays
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning travelers of a vehicle fire on Teton Pass. As of 9:41 a.m., a travel lane is blocked between Jackson and the Idaho state line at milepost 11. Travelers should expect delays. Buckrail @ Toby. Toby Koekkoek is a Community...
eastidahonews.com
Rigby man injured in 2-vehicle crash near Swan Valley
SWAN VALLEY – A Rigby man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash near Swan Valley. A news release from the Idaho State Police shows the crash happened at 9:26 a.m. on Idaho Highway 31 five miles north of Swan Valley at milepost 5. A 38-year-old woman from...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Rigby finishes No. 1 in final Idaho MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Idaho came to a close over the weekend with champions crowned at multiple sites. Rigby was among the victors, beating Meridian 28-21 in the Class 5A title game. That victory helped propel the Trojans to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
svinews.com
Thayne Fire Department responds to chimney fire
The Thayne Volunteer Fire Department responded to a chimney fire at home in Star Valley Ranch early Tuesday morning. Fire Chief Toby Merritt said the department was paged to the home at about 12:30 a.m. According to Merritt the home’s chimney had a crack in it, allowing the fire to...
