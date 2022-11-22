Read full article on original website
Christian Pulisic is Trying to Exorcise his Injury Demons in Qatar
There is no player on the United States Men's National Team more in the spotlight than Christian Pulisic. From appearing in every U.S. Soccer highlight package, to Volkswagen commercials and beyond, Pulisic is the face of the USMNT. And that's despite wearing the armband in Qatar. In many regards he is the USA's biggest sporting export, leading the way for a generation of young American superstars to play in the biggest leagues in Europe, as he did first in Germany's Bundesliga at Broussia Dortmund, to his current club Chelsea, part of England's Premier League.
Messi's Height Almost Prevented Him from Becoming Argentina's Soccer Phenom
Lionel Messi is one of the top football players on the globe. The former FC Barcelona and current PSG (Paris-Saint Germain) star who is now 35 has been playing professionally since he was a teenager. That is a long career that almost never came to fruition for the captain of the Argentina national team, who is preparing for the FIFA World Cup that starts this weekend in Qatar. Seriously, there's a world where the Spanish league star isn't the hat-trick threat we know him to be today.
Landon Donovan: The USMNT Star with No Home
Landon Donovan is a U.S. Men's National Team legend. His goal to beat Algeria and escape the group stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa went down in history as one of the best for the CONCACAF side. But for all of his great moments in U.S. soccer history, Donovan remains a divisive figure in the game. On paper, Donovan should be the golden boy of U.S. soccer, an American David Beckham of sorts. Instead, his legacy is a bit murkier. What happened to the famous U.S. footballer after he hung up his cleats?
FIFA and Qatar Continue to Fumble Human Rights Issues
When FIFA awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia, and the 2022 World Cup to Qatar in the same announcement, there was nobody on planet Earth who could look at it and say "yeah, that was done above board." FIFA is one of the most obviously corrupt organizations in the world, and they proved it by giving these two human-rights violating nations the opportunity to boost their economies and bring in massive amounts of tourism money.
