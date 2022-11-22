ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed someone in a gated community in Hobe Sound. Sheriff's spokeswoman Christine Weiss said deputies were called to a stabbing just before 6 p.m. Saturday at a home in the Preserve of Hobe Sound off Sea Branch Boulevard.
HOBE SOUND, FL
wflx.com

Triple shooting in Stuart leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured

Detectives with the Stuart Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others critically injured late Thursday. According to Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli, the shooting occurred along 10th Street at 7:40 p.m. A spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic Martin Health confirmed to WPTV that their...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Police search for missing 10-year-old boy in Riviera Beach

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. Police told WPTV they are investigating a drowning in the same community, but they didn't...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Family: Grandmother killed by stray bullet while watching TV on Thanksgiving

A family is pleading for justice after, they say, a stray bullet killed a 73-year-old grandmother in her Stuart home while watching TV Thanksgiving night. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday evening near Southeast 10th Street and Spruce Avenue. Raven Jolly told WFLX that a stray bullet from...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Willie Taggart fired after 3 seasons at Florida Atlantic

Willie Taggart is out at Florida Atlantic. FAU athletic director Brian White announced Saturday that Taggart has been fired, only hours after the Owls capped a third consecutive five-win season with a 32-31 overtime loss to Western Kentucky at home. "This evening, we made a change in leadership with the...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy