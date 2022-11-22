Read full article on original website
17th-annual Bill Nesbit Memorial Hunt held Nov. 15
ELK GARDEN, W.Va. — The Jennings Randolph Lake project hosted the 17th annual Bill Nesbit Memorial People with Disabilities/Wounded Veterans Deer Hunt on Nov. 15. This year, JRL was able to host 16 hunters, eight of whom were veterans. Hunters were able to harvest 23 deer over the two-day event.
Mellotts named Adoptive Parents of the Year
OAKLAND — Garrett County’s Department of Social Services has announced that Tammy and Alex Mellott have been named the Adoptive Parents of the Year. The Department released a statement to pay tribute to the Mellotts and their contributions.
Prevention strategies discussed in Grantsville
GRANTSVILLE — James Michaels and Sandy Miller of the Garrett County Health Department’s Health Education and Outreach Program attended Monday’s regular Grantsville Town Council meeting to speak to the mayor and council members. “The reason why we’re here is that I’m the coordinator of a Substance Block...
OMLP Lions Club inducts two new members
OAKLAND — The Oakland-Mountain Lake Park (OMLP) Lions Club recently inducted two new members, Dan Shockey and Brian Antonelli, into the world’s largest service organization, the International Lions Club. Shockey is a third generation Lion as his father Greg Shockey, grandfathers Paul Shockey and Roger Glotfelty as well...
Cattle Health Management – Calving workshop set
GRANTSVILLE — The University of Maryland Department of Animal and Avian Sciences and Maryland Extension will hold a comprehensive calving workshop for all interested cattle producers. The goal of this workshop will be to cover all areas of calving, including prepping for the farm for the upcoming calving season,...
Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets set
OAKLAND — Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets will be held in the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in Downtown Oakland. “We are very excited to hold the winter markets at the pavilion where all markets are held during the summer!” said Melissa Bolyard, agriculture business specialist for the Garrett County Department of Business Development. “Come on out and see what we have done to the pavilion to make it more comfortable for our customers and vendors.”
