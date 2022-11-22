ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherville, IA

Kim Hoffman, 52, Graettinger

Services for 52 year-old Kim Hoffman of Graettinger will be Saturday, November 26th, at 9:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Graettinger. Burial will be at the St. Jacob Cemetery in Graettinger. Visitation will be Friday, November 25th, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Graettinger. The Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
GRAETTINGER, IA
Norma Peterson, 80, of Rolfe

Memorial services for 80-year-old Norma Peterson of Rolfe will be Monday, November 28th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in...
ROLFE, IA
William “Ross” Harmonson, 94, of Spencer

Services for 94-year-old William “Ross” Harmonson of Spencer will be Monday, November 28th at 10:30am at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will take place Sunday from 2-4pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
SPENCER, IA
Chicken resolution hatched in Sutherland

SUTHERLAND—Chickens will be allowed on a Sutherland residence after the city formalizes a decision made at the most recent council meeting. The item was not on the Nov. 7 agenda, but the idea was hatched by Shelby Sayker, who asked before the meeting to speak. She and her husband wanted to get chickens at their home on North Oak Street.
SUTHERLAND, IA
Cringle-Cruiser

Be on the lookout for SRG’s “Cringle Cruiser” driving up and down Grand Avenue Friday, December 2nd! We’ll be visiting with various local businesses and letting you know about their holiday specials. Spencer Radio Group encourages you to shop local this holiday season!. Watch for the...
SPENCER, IA
City of Estherville to Implement Short Term Fix for Tree Dump

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Dry conditions this Fall led to multiple fires at Estherville’s tree dump, causing the city to briefly halt any drop offs at the facility. City Administrator Penny Clayton shared the short-term solution for the problem while a more permanent option becomes available. Clayton also...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Technicality could end Archer chicken change

ARCHER—The change to Archer’s chicken ordinance could be cooked due to a technicality. The Archer City Council has a proposed change in an ordinance that allows chickens in the city limits. The current ordinance allows for three chickens per residence, but a change to the ordinance would allow for six chickens per residence with no roosters.
ARCHER, IA
Spencer Tiger Sports Scores: 11/23/22

Fort Dodge, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers went to Fort Dodge for a big Dual Meet at Iowa Central called the East vs West Dual Tournament. 2 Dual Scores were reported for the Tigers. The Tigers would defeat Anamosa 48-33 and East Buchanan 48-36. The Spencer Tiger Boys...
SPENCER, IA
Harris Lake Park Schools Starting Search For New Superintendent

Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School district is looking for a Superintendent again. Retired administrator Les Douma is working for the district part-time this year. Newly-elected president Evan Bensley says the board was hoping to make that a long-term arrangement, but Douma says he can’t make it work after his contract is up June 30th.
LAKE PARK, IA
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced

Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer

POCAHONTAS, Iowa — An Iowan died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 4. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer,...
HARTLEY, IA
Sheldon moves forward with remodel process

SHELDON—After reviewing a positive financial report, the Sheldon School District Board of Education moved forward with discussion on remodeling Sheldon High School during the Nov. 9 meeting. The board unanimously approved the process of opening the project up for construction managers for preconstruction services. “Really, what this is, it...
SHELDON, IA
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
Tyson Employee Arrested for Making Threats at Storm Lake Pork Plant

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Tyson employee was arrested at the Storm Lake Pork plant following reports they had threatened to shoot other employees. According to the release from the Storm Lake Police Department officers went to the site on Monday for a welfare check, where they were told another employee had made threats against others on November 12th. Tyson staff met with the man, identified as 26-year-old Ku Moo of Storm Lake, about the comments on Tuesday and contacted authorities again.
STORM LAKE, IA
Two Charged In Connection to Lyon County Stabbing

George, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged in connection to a stabbing in Lyon County. Police were called to the 300 block of East Indiana in George on October 30th after receiving a report of person having been stabbed and once on scene found 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of Rock Rapids had been stabbed multiple times.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft

Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
ALGONA, IA

