Kim Hoffman, 52, Graettinger
Services for 52 year-old Kim Hoffman of Graettinger will be Saturday, November 26th, at 9:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Graettinger. Burial will be at the St. Jacob Cemetery in Graettinger. Visitation will be Friday, November 25th, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Graettinger. The Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
William “Ross” Harmonson, 94, of Spencer
Services for 94-year-old William “Ross” Harmonson of Spencer will be Monday, November 28th at 10:30am at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will take place Sunday from 2-4pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
Emmet Quinn, 81, of Estherville
Services for 81-year-old Emmet Quinn of Estherville will be Saturday, November 26th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Estherville with burial and military services at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Bancroft. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Henry-Olson...
Hartley man dead after crash in Pocahontas County
A Hartley man has died after a crash in Pocahontas County early Thursday morning.
Spencer Tiger Sports Scores: 11/23/22
Fort Dodge, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers went to Fort Dodge for a big Dual Meet at Iowa Central called the East vs West Dual Tournament. 2 Dual Scores were reported for the Tigers. The Tigers would defeat Anamosa 48-33 and East Buchanan 48-36. The Spencer Tiger Boys...
Cringle-Cruiser
Be on the lookout for SRG’s “Cringle Cruiser” driving up and down Grand Avenue Friday, December 2nd! We’ll be visiting with various local businesses and letting you know about their holiday specials. Spencer Radio Group encourages you to shop local this holiday season!. Watch for the...
Technicality could end Archer chicken change
ARCHER—The change to Archer’s chicken ordinance could be cooked due to a technicality. The Archer City Council has a proposed change in an ordinance that allows chickens in the city limits. The current ordinance allows for three chickens per residence, but a change to the ordinance would allow for six chickens per residence with no roosters.
Cherokee County Courthouse temporarily relocating
The Cherokee County Courthouse will be temporarily moving to a different building beginning December 5.
City of Estherville to Implement Short Term Fix for Tree Dump
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Dry conditions this Fall led to multiple fires at Estherville’s tree dump, causing the city to briefly halt any drop offs at the facility. City Administrator Penny Clayton shared the short-term solution for the problem while a more permanent option becomes available. Clayton also...
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
Tyson Employee Arrested for Making Threats at Storm Lake Pork Plant
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Tyson employee was arrested at the Storm Lake Pork plant following reports they had threatened to shoot other employees. According to the release from the Storm Lake Police Department officers went to the site on Monday for a welfare check, where they were told another employee had made threats against others on November 12th. Tyson staff met with the man, identified as 26-year-old Ku Moo of Storm Lake, about the comments on Tuesday and contacted authorities again.
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Henry Eugenio Sebastian Gonzalez stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection...
Harris Lake Park Schools Starting Search For New Superintendent
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School district is looking for a Superintendent again. Retired administrator Les Douma is working for the district part-time this year. Newly-elected president Evan Bensley says the board was hoping to make that a long-term arrangement, but Douma says he can’t make it work after his contract is up June 30th.
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Inwood man jailed for OWI west of Sibley
SIBLEY—A 28-year-old rural Inwood man was arrested about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Brody Lee Henrichs stemmed from the investigation of a 2004 Chevrolet...
City Approves Increased Pricing for Recycling Contract
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has approved an increase in price requested by recycling contractor, Van’s Sanitation out of Le Mars. Public Works Director Mark White says while the numbers have essentially doubled since the last contract was set, continuing the recycling option in town gives residents and businesses another option than just throwing everything away.
Jackson Man Wanted in Chicago Murder Case Apprehended in Alabama
Jackson, MN (KICD)– A man whose last known address being in Jackson wanted in a murder case in Chicago is now in custody. 26-year-old Rodnee Miller was identified earlier this month by police as the man who allegedly shot and killed a Chicago bus station employee in October. Miller...
